Porto vs Gil Vicente LIVE: Score Updates (1-2)

23'
In a low cross from the right by Pepê Eustáquio got the deviation already in the area to put the ball in the back of the goal, but Eustáquio was offside and the goal was disallowed.
19'
Yellow for Otávio and for Zé Carlos, for a start of confusion in the midfield.
17'
In a corner from the left, the ball was charged in the middle of the area, where Gonçalo Borges kicked hard, but to the right of the goal!
6' ONE MORE RED CARD
Uribe made a foul in the midfield, received the yellow and he already had, thus being expelled!
SECOND HALF STARTS
Fran Navarro gives the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the second half of the match!
Teams on the pitch
The teams return to the field to start the second half. In Porto, Wendell and Namaso are out for Zaidu and Gonçalo Borges.
END OF FIRST HALF
Gil Vicente is surprisingly beating Porto away from home!
46' GOAL FOR GIL VICENTE
Murilo Souza hit it hard, in the right ring, with Diogo Costa still hitting the corner, deflecting it, but without taking it out of the direction of the net!
44' PENALTY FOR GIL VICENTE
And after the VAR review, the referee scored a penalty for Gil Vicente, where Uribe stepped on Boselli, making the foul and maximum penalty!
39'
In the exchange of passes Murilo tabled with Fujimoto, invaded the area and hit hard, hitting the crossbar!
36' RED CARD
After the VAR review, João Mário was red carded, for a hand touch while trying to clear the ball, falling on top of the ball on the half moon, intercepting a pass that could have generated a goal! Boselli took the free-kick and hit the wall.
26' GOAL FOR GIL VICENTE
Down the right Zé Carlos was launched in the area, going to the back line and crossing for Fran Navarro, alone, to reach the bottom of the goal!
22'
And Fujimoto was yellow carded for holding Pepê's shirt on the counter-attack.
17'
Pepê got the pass to Namaso, who took out the defender and hit it hard, hitting the crossbar!
9'
On the cross coming from the left Namaso managed to return the ball to the middle, in the small area, where Pepê was alone, but the striker sent the ball over the goal!
4' GOAL FOR PORTO
Taremi received the pass from Namaso already inside the area to get the shot in the right corner, still deflecting the goalkeeper Andrew, to open the score!
1'
Taremi received the ball inside the box and got the shot to send the ball into the back of the net with 15 seconds left, but he was offside and the goal was disallowed.
HERE WE GO
Taremi makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the first half of the match!
Teams on the pitch!
The teams take the field to start the match!
Warm-up!
The players take to the pitch to start warming up.
Gil Vicente lined-up!
Gil Vicente is lined up and will take the field with:
Porto lined-up!
Porto is lined up and will take the field with:
Welcome!
We now begin the broadcast of another Premier League match here on VAVEL. Today is Porto and Gil Vicente match day, with the ball rolling in 1h!
Tune in here Porto vs Gil Vicente Live Score
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Porto vs Gil Vicente match.
How to watch Porto vs Gil VicenteLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Porto vs Gil Vicente live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and GOLTV, GolTV Español app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Porto vs Gil Vicente match for Primeira Liga?
This is the start time of the game Porto vs Gil Vicente of 26th February 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Bolivia: 4:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil: 5:30PM in Star+
Chile: 4:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Colombia: 3:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Ecuador: 3:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
USA (ET): 4:30PM in GOLTV, GolTV Español
Mexico: 3:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Paraguay: 5:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Peru: 3:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Uruguay: 5:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Venezuela: 4:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Referee
Rui Costa will be the match referee, with João Bessa Silva and Carlos Martins as assistants. Tiago Martins will be in charge of VAR.
Probable Gil Vicente
The probable Gil Vicente's team for the match is: Andrew, Carraca, Araujo, Fernandes and Marin; Aburjania, Tiba, Souza, Fujimoto and Boselli; Navarro.
Probable Porto
The likely Porto team for the match is: Diogo Costa, João Mário, Pepe, Marcano and Wendell; Franco, Grujic, Eustáquio and Pepê; Taremi and Toni Martínez.
Injuries
Porto will not have Gabriel Veron, injured, and Meixedo, also injured. On the Gil Vicente side Lucas Barros is still out due to injury, along with Alipour and Kritsyuk, and Carvalho, suspended.
Primeira Liga
Porto is in second place in the Primeira Liga, with 51 points, eight below Benfica, two above Braga and 10 above Sporting. Gil Vicente on the other side is in 14th position with 23 points, one above Estoril and seven of Marítimo, besides being one below Rio Ave, two below Portimonense, Chaves and Vizela.
Last Matches: Gil Vicente
Gil Vicente comes to this game with two draws and one win in recent games. The first draw was at home, on February 5, 1-1 with Arouca, with Dabbagh opening the scoring for Arouca and Carvalho seeking the equalizer. After that, away from home, the victory was over Famalicão, on Sunday (21), by 1-0, with a goal from Murilo Souza. The other tie was at home again, with Vizela, again at 1-1, on Friday (17), with Carvalho opening the scoring and Christian Afonso tying.
Last Matches: Porto
Porto comes into this match with two wins and one loss in their last matches. The first victory came on Sunday (12), by 2-1 over Sporting, away from home, with goals from Uribe and Pepê, while Chrmiti deducted. After that, at home on Saturday, the victory was 1-0 over Rio Ave, with a goal by Toni Martínez. Finally, in the Champions League, the defeat was away on Wednesday (22), by 1-0, to Inter, with a goal by Lukaku.
