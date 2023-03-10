Swansea City vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Key Player- Middlesbrough
Chuba Akpom is the top scorer of the championship, he has 21 goals and one assist in 28 games played this season.
Key Player- Swansea City
Joel Piroe is one of Swansea City's most consistent players, he has 32 appearances in the season, he has 12 goals and 2 assists this term.
Head to head: Swansea City vs. Middlesbrough
This Saturday's match will be the 54th duel between these two teams, the balance is as follows: 19 wins for Swansea City against 22 for Middlesbrough, in addition to 12 draws.
Swansea City have not won in three games against Middlesbrough, with one draw and two defeats in the last three games. In fact, this week marked two years since the Swans' last win over Boro.
Middlesbrough aim to reduce their deficit against Sheffield
Boro are very close to the direct promotion positions, Middlesbrough are 7 points off second place, so an away win will be important for their direct promotion chances.
Swansea City, an irregular season
The local Swansea City has completed a very irregular season, they have remained in the lower zone and occupy the seventeenth place in the championship with 43 points. The Swans are already thinking about next season.
Championship on fire
Middlesbrough visits Swansea City in search of three points that will bring them closer to the direct promotion places, Sheffield United have distanced themselves a bit from their chaser, but they do not have a considerable advantage, while, Swansea has been all season navigating in the low zone, so, out everything is already thinking about next season.
The stadium
The Liberty Stadium is the home of Swansea City and Ospreys Rugby in the Pro12. The stadium was opened in July 2005 and has a capacity of 21088 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of Swansea City vs Middlesbrough, matchday 36 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at Liberty Stadium, at 10:00 am.