West Bromwich vs Huddersfield Town: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Championship

West Brom vs Huddersfield in history
West Brom and Huddersfield have met 76 times, with 26 wins for West Brom, 31 for Huddersfield and 19 draws. In the Championship there are 23 games, with nine wins for each side and five draws. At home West Brom have hosted Huddersfield 37 times, winning 17, losing 10 and drawing another 10 times.
Probable Huddersfield
Huddersfield's probable line-up for the match is: Vaclik, Pearson, Helik, Lees and Ruffels; Rudoni, Hogg, Koroma, Diarra and Jackson; Waghorn.
Probable West Brom
West Bromwich's probable team for the match is: Griffiths, Furlong, O'Shea, Ajayi and Townsend; Yokuslu, Molumby, Wallace, Swift and Albrighton; Dike.
Injuries
In the West Brom side Pieters was ruled out through injury, joining Diangana, Thomas-Asante and Grant. In the Huddersfield side Knockaert remains out, with High and Ward joined by injury.
Championship
West Bromwich Albion are in ninth position with 51 points, tied with Watford, two points above Sunderland and four behind Preston, and one below Coventry City and three below Millwall. Huddersfield are in 23rd position with 32 points, being tied with Wigan, who are in last position and Blackpool, who come just above, as well as four points behind Cardiff and five behind Brimingham and QPR.
Last Matches: Huddersfield
Huddersfield come into this game on the back of two defeats and a draw. The defeats were both 4-0, suffering defeats away and at home. The first was away to Burnley on Saturday, with goals from Zaroury, Roberts, Brownhill, and Obafemi. After that, on Saturday (4), it was Coventry City's turn, with goals from Gyokeres (2), Hamer and Walker. The draw was at home, on Tuesday (7), 0-0, with Bristol City.
Last Matches: West Bromwich
West Bromwich Albion come into this game with two wins and one loss in their last few games. The victory came on Saturday (25), 2-0 at home over Middlesbrough, with goals from Dike, who scored both. After that, on Friday (3), the defeat was away, 2-0, to Hull City, with goals from Tetteh and O'Shea, who scored against. Finally, on Tuesday (7), the victory came at home again, 1-0, with a goal by Dike over Wigan.
