Manchester City vs Burnley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch FA Cup Game

Stay with us to follow Manchester City vs Burnley live from the Fa Cup 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Manchester City vs Burnley live for the 2022-2023 FA Cup Quarterfinals, as well as the latest information from the Etihad Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Burnley online and live in the FA Cup 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Manchester City vs Burnley match in various countries:
Argentina: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 2:45 p.m. on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 12:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 1:45 p.m. on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 6:45 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 11:45 a.m. on Star+
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Kevin De Bruyne, a must see player!
The Manchester City midfielder is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight for promotion, he may have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team secure a place in the Premier League for next year. During last season he played 43 games, where he got 12 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. He started the season in a good way, at the moment he has 5 goals and 18 assists in 34 games played.
How does the City get here?
Manchester City comes to this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of the Premier League, the team is in the second season 2 points behind Arsenal with 7 units, after 2 wins and 1 draw . City started the season with a pair of wins against West Ham and Bournemouth, most recently having to come from behind to overcome Newcastle. Those led by Guardiola arrive this season with new additions, with Erling Haaland, Julián Álvarez, Kalvin Phillips and Sergio Gómez being the most prominent. Undoubtedly, City is one of the candidates to repeat the Premier League championship, but the most important mission is to win the UEFA Champions League championship where they dominated their group, where they shared with Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and Copenhagen. Now, they eliminated Leipzig in the Round of 16 and hope to continue their successful path in the competition.
Nathan Tella, a must see player!
The Burnley winger is going through a great moment as he is the top benchmark and scorer for his team. During last season he played 20 games, where he contributed 2 goals and 3 assists for Southampton, but he failed to join the team. His mission now is to add his ability and help Burnley get among the great English powers and can take the team to the first division. Tella will seek to take advantage of this tournament to improve his performance and be one of the team's figures. He currently marches with 19 goals and 3 assists in 39 games played.
How does Burnley arrive?
Burnley continues with its 2022-2023 EFL Championship season where it remains in first position with 83 points, after 24 wins, 11 draws and 2 losses. The Clarets are located 13 points away from their closest pursuer and are candidates for direct promotion to the Premier League and that is the main objective in mind of the team. These come from leaving Fleetwood out in the FA Cup to get into the Quarterfinals of the British Cup, where they will face one of the favorites for the title. Some interesting names in this group are Jay Rodríguez, Nathan Tella, Anass Zaroury, Ian Maatsen and Josh Brownhill, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the rest of the soccer season. These do not march as the favorites to win this duel, however, they could surprise and eliminate Manchester City in the competition.
Where's the game?
The Etihad Stadium located in the city of Manchester, England will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this season of the Champions League. This stadium has a capacity for 62,800 fans and was inaugurated in 2019.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Manchester City vs Burnley match, corresponding to the 2022-2023 FA Cup Quarterfinals. The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium, at 1:45 o'clock.