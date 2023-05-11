Juventus vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Juventus vs Sevilla live stream.
Where and how to watch Juventus vs Sevilla live online
Juventus vs Sevilla can be tuned in from the live streams on ESPN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Juventus vs. Sevilla match of the Europa League First Leg Semifinal?
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 3:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 16:00 hours
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 2:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 1 p.m.
South Africa: 1 p.m.
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00
Statement Sevilla
"Keep calm at all times, don't go crazy. It's not going to be the same as in Manchester because it's Juve, an Italian team. They've gone from the bottom to the top and they're in a good moment. Know how to compete the way they compete because they do it like all Italian teams."
"Juve are winning in their last few games by the minimum. They take advantage of the ones they have. That's the risk we can take, wanting to go too high. Or dominating at certain moments and getting caught without you expecting it. I expect an open game because they are playing at home and will have to go for the victory. "I would say more than the physical I would say it's mental. At this stage of the season it's not easy to be physically fit. You arrive just right. It's more the mental effort. Believing that you are better than the opponent. To make the players believe that they are as good as the opponents in front of them".
Juventus Statement
"We are in very good shape, morally and professionally to face this final stretch. In this year we have developed an armor, we have come out stronger. Now we have four league matches and a double semi-final. We must do what we have always said: give the best of ourselves. At the end of the season, we will understand if we have done our job."
"Tomorrow the whole group will be important, especially those who start from the bench. We need the attitude of the last few games, respecting the opponent and exploiting their weaknesses. We will have to be prepared for both games".
How is Sevilla coming?
How does Juventus arrive?