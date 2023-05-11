Juventus vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League 2023 Match
3:00 AM26 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Juventus vs Sevilla live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the Juventus vs Sevilla live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Juventus Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:55 AM31 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Juventus vs Sevilla live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Juventus vs Sevilla can be tuned in from the live streams on ESPN App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:50 AM36 minutes ago

What time is Juventus vs. Sevilla match of the Europa League First Leg Semifinal?

This is the kick-off time for the Juventus vs Sevilla match on May 11, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 hours

Bolivia: 15:00 hours

Brazil: 15:00 hours

Chile: 15:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

Spain: 3:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 14:00 hours

Uruguay: 16:00 hours

Venezuela: 16:00 hours

Japan: 2:00 p.m.

India: 2:00 p.m. 

Nigeria: 1 p.m.

South Africa: 1 p.m.

Australia: 13:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 13:00

2:45 AM41 minutes ago

Statement Sevilla

José Luis Mendilibar spoke ahead of the clash with Juventus: "I'm overjoyed. I'm living a dream, but I'm very calm. I don't go crazy thinking about the opposition, but rather thinking about my players. I'm confident in what I have because the players have given me the courage to trust. We can beat any team and Juventus too. "I'm excited. I'm a rookie at this. I have to be thankful that those who are with me are not rookies. I'm calm because my players are experts. But I'm not going crazy. I'm calm ahead of tomorrow's game."

"Keep calm at all times, don't go crazy. It's not going to be the same as in Manchester because it's Juve, an Italian team. They've gone from the bottom to the top and they're in a good moment. Know how to compete the way they compete because they do it like all Italian teams."

"Juve are winning in their last few games by the minimum. They take advantage of the ones they have. That's the risk we can take, wanting to go too high. Or dominating at certain moments and getting caught without you expecting it. I expect an open game because they are playing at home and will have to go for the victory. "I would say more than the physical I would say it's mental. At this stage of the season it's not easy to be physically fit. You arrive just right. It's more the mental effort. Believing that you are better than the opponent. To make the players believe that they are as good as the opponents in front of them".

2:40 AMan hour ago

Juventus Statement

Massimiliano Allegri spoke ahead of the match: "Sevilla have won the Europa League four times and the UEFA Cup twice. They are used to it, they have experience and they never leave the game, it will take a good match".

"We are in very good shape, morally and professionally to face this final stretch. In this year we have developed an armor, we have come out stronger. Now we have four league matches and a double semi-final. We must do what we have always said: give the best of ourselves. At the end of the season, we will understand if we have done our job."

"Tomorrow the whole group will be important, especially those who start from the bench. We need the attitude of the last few games, respecting the opponent and exploiting their weaknesses. We will have to be prepared for both games".

2:35 AMan hour ago

How is Sevilla coming?

Sevilla beat Espanyol in a thrilling match three goals to two, Mendilibar's team managed to get the three points from this complicated field in Spain.

2:30 AMan hour ago

How does Juventus arrive?

Juventus comes to this match after beating Atalanta two goals to zero in Serie A, a very interesting duel where the Veccia Sonora team won in a great way.

2:25 AMan hour ago

The Milan vs Inter match will be played at Juventus Stadium.

The Juventus vs Sevilla match will be played at the Juventus Stadium, located in Turin, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 650,000 people.
2:20 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Juventus vs Sevilla live stream, corresponding to the first leg semi-final of the Europa League. The match will take place at the Juventus Stadium at 13:00.
