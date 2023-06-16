Canada beats Panama to reach Concacaf Nations League finals

Canada will be playing for a trophy on Sunday night after winning their semifinal against Panama on Thursday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas 2-0.

Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies scored for Canada while Milan Borjan made some key saves to keep the clean sheet and book their spot in the final.

Despite what Canada head coach John Herdman said on Wednesday at the MD-1 press conference saying his team would take time to get going they got off to a very quick start.

Seven minutes in Sam Adekugbe got a great feed for the first shot on target of the match but the offside flag went up. Two minutes later Canada earned a free kick but it went right into the hands of the Panama keeper Orlando Mosquera.

Canada opened the scoring in the 25th minute when defender Kamal Miller made a stellar pass to Jonathan David who was able to nutmeg the keeper to make it 1-0.

Two minutes later Panama fought back and Ismael Diaz got a solid shot off but Borjan made his first save of the night. Two minutes later off a free kick, Fidel Escobar got another ball on target but was denied by Borjan.

Diaz had another chance in the 57th minute but Borjan continued to be a wall in the net making critical saves. Two minutes Tajon Buchanan with a sold cross found Cyle Larin whose header went off the post.

Alphonso Davies who came on as a sub doubled Canada's lead in the 69th minute and got a quick pass from David and powered a shot into the back of the net.

Three minutes later Borjan made the save of the night when he made a diving save on Adalberto Carrasquilla. With 10 minutes left in the game, there was a bit of drama as Eric Davis was shown a red card for knocking Richie Lareya on the head.

Canada will either face the US or Mexico in the final on Sunday night.