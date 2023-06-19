Algeria vs Tunisia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Algeria vs Tunisia on TV and in real time?
Direct confrontation:
The most recent match between the teams took place in the Arab Nations Cup 2021, on December 18, 2021, and ended with Algeria winning 2-0 after extra time. Amir Sayoud and Yacine Brahimi scored the goals on that occasion.
Predictions and Tips for Algeria vs Tunisia:
Tunisia as a visitor:
Playing away from home, the Tunisian national team has a recent record of 5 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses in their last 10 matches played in this condition.
Algeria as a host:
At home, Algeria's national team has a record of 5 wins, 5 draws and no losses in their last 10 games played.
Tunisia:
Then, the red and white team turned its attention to qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations, where they defeated Libya in two consecutive matches and then faced Equatorial Guinea, away from home.
Tunisia even created the best chances of the match, but could not confirm their previous favoritism and suffered an unexpected defeat when Nsue scored in the 85th minute, giving the final numbers to the Tunisian defeat by 1-0.
Algeria:
Their most recent match was a 2-1 win over a modest Uganda team, away from home, doing enough to raise the confidence of the green and white team, which is looking for a fourth victory to continue at a high level, already thinking about the next official competitions.
Moreover, the Algerian team has been standing out in the continental scene in recent years, justifying its status as favorite to win this match against Tunisia.
TIME AND PLACE!
In their last 5 matches played officially this season, Algeria have recorded 4 wins, 1 draw and no losses, beating Uganda and also Niger three times, as well as drawing with Senegal.
In their 5 most recent meetings, Tunisia had 3 wins, no ties, and 2 losses, beating France and Libya twice, and losing to Australia and also Equatorial Guinea.
The match is scheduled for Algeria vs. Tunisia at 3 pm ET at the 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba.
Friendly match
Date: 20 June 2023
Time: 3 pm ET
Venue: 19 May 1956 Stadium, Annaba
Broadcast: no broadcast in Brazil