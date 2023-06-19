Algeria vs Tunisia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly
Foto: Argélia

3:00 AM40 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Algeria vs Tunisia on TV and in real time?

Algeria vs Tunisia
Friendly match

Date: 20 June 2023

Time: 3 pm ET

Venue: 19 May 1956 Stadium, Annaba

Broadcast: no broadcast in Brazil

2:55 AMan hour ago

When is the Algeria vs Tunisia match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Algeria and Tunisia will start at 3 pm ET, being played at the Stadium 19 May 1956, in the city of Annaba, in a friendly match in preparation for the season. The match will not be broadcasted in Brazil and you can check it all here on VAVEL Brazil.
2:50 AMan hour ago

Direct confrontation:

Algeria and Tunisia have gone head-to-head on 55 occasions in official matches. Algeria has won on 45% of occasions, resulting in 25 wins, compared to 15 wins for Tunisia (27%), and another 15 draws (27%).

The most recent match between the teams took place in the Arab Nations Cup 2021, on December 18, 2021, and ended with Algeria winning 2-0 after extra time. Amir Sayoud and Yacine Brahimi scored the goals on that occasion.

2:45 AMan hour ago

Predictions and Tips for Algeria vs Tunisia:

Thus, the current African runners-up, as is the case with the Algerian national team, tend to excel throughout the 90 minutes of the match on Tuesday, with home advantage, boasting a 12-game unbeaten streak, as well as having beaten most of their opponents in this period with dominant performances.
2:40 AMan hour ago

Tunisia as a visitor:

In their 5 most recent matches they have recorded 3 wins, no draws and 2 losses, beating France and Libya twice, and losing to Australia and also Equatorial Guinea.

Playing away from home, the Tunisian national team has a recent record of 5 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses in their last 10 matches played in this condition.

2:35 AMan hour ago

Algeria as a host:

In their last 5 official matches this season, they have won 4 matches, drawn 1 and lost none, beating Uganda and Niger 3 times, as well as drawing with Senegal.

At home, Algeria's national team has a record of 5 wins, 5 draws and no losses in their last 10 games played.

2:30 AMan hour ago

Tunisia:

On the other side, Tunisia qualified for the World Cup, where they beat France in the third and final round of the group stage, but failed to advance to the next round, ending their participation in the tournament prematurely.

Then, the red and white team turned its attention to qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations, where they defeated Libya in two consecutive matches and then faced Equatorial Guinea, away from home.

Tunisia even created the best chances of the match, but could not confirm their previous favoritism and suffered an unexpected defeat when Nsue scored in the 85th minute, giving the final numbers to the Tunisian defeat by 1-0.

2:25 AMan hour ago

Algeria:

The Algerian team comes into this match on the back of three consecutive wins in qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations, and a great campaign in the Nations Championship, where they reached the grand final and, despite drawing with Senegal in regulation time, lost the final match, letting the title slip away.

Their most recent match was a 2-1 win over a modest Uganda team, away from home, doing enough to raise the confidence of the green and white team, which is looking for a fourth victory to continue at a high level, already thinking about the next official competitions.

Moreover, the Algerian team has been standing out in the continental scene in recent years, justifying its status as favorite to win this match against Tunisia.

Foto: Algeria
Foto: Algeria

 

2:20 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Algeria and Tunisia is an international friendly match for the June 2023 Fifa Date.

In their last 5 matches played officially this season, Algeria have recorded 4 wins, 1 draw and no losses, beating Uganda and also Niger three times, as well as drawing with Senegal.

In their 5 most recent meetings, Tunisia had 3 wins, no ties, and 2 losses, beating France and Libya twice, and losing to Australia and also Equatorial Guinea.

The match is scheduled for Algeria vs. Tunisia at 3 pm ET at the 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba.

2:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome and welcome to the Algeria vs Tunisia live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for the third and international friendly between two African teams: Algeria against Tunisia. The Algerian team comes to this confrontation on the back of three consecutive wins in the qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations, in addition to a great campaign in the Nations Championship, where they reached the grand final and even pulling off a draw in regulation time against Senegal, they ended up losing the final, letting the title slip away. On the other side, Tunisia qualified for the World Cup, where they beat France in the third and final round of the group stage, but failed to advance to the next round, ending their participation in the tournament prematurely. Follow everything from the duel between the africans here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
