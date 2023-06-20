Bulgaria vs Serbia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 EURO Qualification Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Bulgaria vs Serbia online and live from the EURO 2024 Qualifying?
This is the start time of the Bulgaria vs Serbia match in several countries:
Argentina: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
US (ET): 2:45 p.m. on Vix+
Spain: 7:45 p.m. No Transmission
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. on Star+ and Sky
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Dusan Vlahovic, a must see player!
The Juventus striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Serb continued with the Italian team after a good season in the Bundesliga, in which he scored 29 goals and 6 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the Juventus forward and continue showing the high level of last season. At the moment he marches with 10 goals and 4 assists in 24 games played.
How does Serbia arrive?
The Serbian National Team is coming to this friendly duel with the aim of getting the team into rhythm for the restart of the qualifying matches towards EURO 2024 and they can continue fighting for a ticket to the highest European national team tournament. At the moment, the team has several interesting player names, with Dusan Vlahovic, Dusan Tadic, Luka Jovic, Filip Kostic, Ivan Ilic and Nikola Milenkovic being the most prominent. The Serbian team is in first place in Group G of the EURO 2024 qualifiers with 6 units, after 2 victories against Montenegro and Lithuania and will try to continue like this to fight to get into the European championship.
Todor Nedelev, a must see player!
The Ludogorets midfielder has become one of the great leaders of the Bulgarian team and was a starter in all the matches in the process leading up to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Now, after having run out of any chance, Nedelev is running to be the top reference in the offensive generation that Bulgaria needs and their contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a ticket to the 2026 World Cup or promotion to League B of the UEFA Nations League. This is the all-time top scorer for his country with 36 goals.
How does Bulgaria get here?
The Bulgarians appear in this duel of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers with the aim of getting the team a ticket to the top tournament in Europe. They are in last place in Group G with 1 unit, after 1 draw and 2 losses. The Bulgarians present a list with interesting players such as Todor Nedelev, Nikola Iliev, Martin Michev, Stanislav Shopov, Spas Delev and Ilia Gruev. Bulgaria is not a power in the UEFA zone, but it will seek to add more points ahead of the EURO. Mladen Krstajic, their coach, believes that the team has what it takes to make it to the EURO. The Bulgarians appear in this duel of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers with the aim of getting the team a ticket to the top tournament in Europe. They are in last place in Group G with 1 unit, after 1 draw and 2 losses. The Bulgarians present a list with interesting players such as Todor Nedelev, Nikola Iliev, Martin Michev, Stanislav Shopov, Spas Delev and Ilia Gruev. Bulgaria is not a power in the UEFA zone, but it will seek to add more points ahead of the EURO. Mladen Krstajic, their coach, believes that the team has what it takes to make it to the EURO.
Where's the game?
The Ludogorets Arena located in the city of Razgrad, Bulgaria will host this duel between two teams seeking a place in EURO 2024. This stadium has a capacity for 10,200 fans and was inaugurated in 1954.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bulgaria vs. Serbia match, corresponding to the Qualifying for EURO 2024. The match will take place at the Ludogorets Arena, at 12:45 o'clock.