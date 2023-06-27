Netherlands vs Georgia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA U-21 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Netherlands vs Georgia in a UEFA Euro U-21
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Netherlands vs Georgia match in the UEFA Euro U-21.
What time is Netherlands vs Georgia match for UEFA Euro U-21?
This is the start time of the game Netherlands vs Georgia of June 27th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
USA: 12:00 noon ET
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
Mexico: 10:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
USA: 12:00 noon ET
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
Where and how Netherlands vs Georgia and live streaming
The match will be broadcast on TUDN television.
If you want to watch Netherlands vs Georgia in streaming, it will be broadcasted on VIX+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Netherlands vs Georgia in streaming, it will be broadcasted on VIX+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Referees
The match will be officiated by Rade Obrenovič SVN (Referee), followed by Grega Kordež SVN and Aleksandar Kasapovič SVN (Assistant Referees) and Juxhin Xhaja ALB (Fourth official).
Curiosities
Georgia's Matchday 2 draw against Belgium in Tbilisi was watched by a record 41,887 spectators at the UEFA Under-21 finals.
Ryan Gravenberch came on as a substitute to score his first senior international goal in the Netherlands' 3-0 friendly win over Georgia on 6 June 2021.
Ryan Gravenberch came on as a substitute to score his first senior international goal in the Netherlands' 3-0 friendly win over Georgia on 6 June 2021.
Watch out for this player from the Netherlands
Netherlands striker, 21 year old Brian Brobbey has performed well, the striker has played his 32nd game in his home league, 17 as a starter and 15 as a substitute, managing to score 13 goals in the Dutch league and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to go through responding for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, currently in two games he has 1 goal.
Watch out for this player from Georgia
Georgia striker, 21 year old Giorgi Gagua has performed well, the striker has played his fifth game in his local league, 24 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 2 goals in the Spanish league and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Spanish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, currently in two games he has 1 goal.
How is the Netherlands coming?
The locals and current champions in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Norway U21, having a streak of 1 win, 4 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Portugal U21 1 - 1 Netherlands, Jun. 24, 2023, U21 European Championship
Belgium U21 0 - 0 Netherlands, Jun. 21, 2023, European U21 Championship
Netherlands 0 - 0, Japan U22, Jun. 14, 2023, Under-21 International Friendly
The Netherlands 1 - 1 Czech Republic U21, Mar. 27, 2023, Under-21 International Friendly
Netherlands 3 - 0 Norway U21, Mar. 25, 2023, Under-21 International Friendly
Portugal U21 1 - 1 Netherlands, Jun. 24, 2023, U21 European Championship
Belgium U21 0 - 0 Netherlands, Jun. 21, 2023, European U21 Championship
Netherlands 0 - 0, Japan U22, Jun. 14, 2023, Under-21 International Friendly
The Netherlands 1 - 1 Czech Republic U21, Mar. 27, 2023, Under-21 International Friendly
Netherlands 3 - 0 Norway U21, Mar. 25, 2023, Under-21 International Friendly
How is Georgia doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was 2-0 against Portugal U21, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to be confident in this tournament and stay alive.
Georgia U21 2 - 2 Belgium U21, Jun. 24, 2023, U21 European Championship
Georgia U21 2 - 0 Portugal U21, Jun. 21, 2023, European U21 Championship
Latvia U21 0 - 1 Georgia U21, Mar. 26, 2023, Under-21 International Friendly
Georgia U21 1 - 1 Ukraine U21, Nov. 21, 2022, Under-21 International Friendly
Georgia U21 1 - 2 Israel, Nov. 16, 2022, Under-21 International Friendly
Georgia U21 2 - 2 Belgium U21, Jun. 24, 2023, U21 European Championship
Georgia U21 2 - 0 Portugal U21, Jun. 21, 2023, European U21 Championship
Latvia U21 0 - 1 Georgia U21, Mar. 26, 2023, Under-21 International Friendly
Georgia U21 1 - 1 Ukraine U21, Nov. 21, 2022, Under-21 International Friendly
Georgia U21 1 - 2 Israel, Nov. 16, 2022, Under-21 International Friendly
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the UEFA European Under-21 Championship match between the Netherlands vs Georgia. The match will take place at the Boris Paichadze Stadium at 12:00.