USA needs penalties to knock out Canada in Gold Cup

Canada was looking for revenge on Sunday night in Cincinnati against the US but fell short as they were beaten on penalties in a game that had everything.

Brandon Vasquez, Steven Vitoria, Jacob Shaffelburg, and an unfortunate own goal by Scott Kennedy sent the game into extra time and penalties where the home side eventually won.

The first 30 minutes of the game Canada seemed on the front foot and we saw a slow start from the Americans. In the 31st minute, they had their first opportunity of the night when they earned a set-piece free kick.

Julian Gressel, who plays in Canada for the Vancouver Whitecaps shot, was on target, and Dayne St Clair, who had replaced the injured Milan Borjan, was forced into action punching the ball out of danger.

Into added time of the first half and due to an assistant referee getting hit in the head with a ball in the opening minutes 10 minutes were added. The ref had to go to VAR to determine a potential penalty for Canada.

After a long review, the ref decided not to award a penalty based on a foul committed in the box when an American player was shoved to the ground and the US was awarded a free kick.

Jesus Ferrera who had been hot scoring hat tricks in back-to-back games had a chance at goal but his shot got deflected and rolled into the hands of St Claire.

Gressel had another opportunity with his second free kick of the night in the 54th minute but again was punched away by the Canadian keeper who was doing well to keep his team in the game.

10 minutes later he made an even bigger save on Gianluca Busio deflecting the ball over the bar and out. The US opened the scoring in the 88th minute when Vasquez headed in a cross from Dejuan Jones.

Five minutes later Canada was awarded a penalty after VAR determined another handball in the box and Canadian defender Steven Vitoria converted to tie the game at one.

The game went into extra time and in the 106th minute, it was Busio once again with a chance to be the hero but was denied again by St Clair.

Three minutes later Canada took the lead when Jacob Shaffelburg managed to get a powerful shot past two defenders and into the back of the net.

Six minutes later with Canada trying to hold on and the Americans pushing for the equalizer they were given a break as a shot from distance went off St Clair to Scott Kennedy who unfortunately rebounded the ball into his own net.

The game went into penalties where the first three shooters in Vasquez, Vitoria, and Liam Fraser missed before Cade Cowell was able to convert.

Kamal Miller scored on his kick to knot things up at one but Busio made it 2-1 before Jacen Russel Rowe made it 2-2 going into the final round.

Jesus Ferrera came up clutch once again for his team beating St Claire to make it 3-2 and on the last kick of the night, Charles Andreas Brym shot went off the bar sealing the victory for the US.

The Americans will now face Panama in the semifinals on Wednesday while Jamaica will face Mexico in the other semifinal.