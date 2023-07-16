Basel vs Benfica: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Basel vs Benfica match live?
What time is Basel vs Benfica match for Friendly Match?
Argentina 11 am: Star+
Bolivia 10am: Star+
Brazil 11 am: ESPN, Star+
Chile 10 am: Star+
Colombia 9 am: Star+
Ecuador 9 am: Star+
USA 10 am: No transmission
Spain 4 pm: No transmission
Mexico 9 am: Star+
Paraguay 10 am: Star+
Peru 9 pm: am: Star+
Uruguay 11 am: Star+
Venezuela 10 am: Star+
Jurásek is a great friend, a fantastic player, he will fit very well with the way the coach wants to play. He's also a great person. I'm also happy about the arrival of Köckü, because I played against him four times in the same season [when he was at Slavia Prague in the 2021-22 season, in Conference League matches], he's a fantastic player. I am very happy with the reinforcements we have so far and they will help the team.
João Victor played very well, he developed very well at Nantes. Not only João Victor, many players have impressed me. We have a fantastic group, with very good players. We're enjoying training because the quality is very good
I'm not the only right-back in the group, Aursnes played very well in the position last year and Joao Victor has done very well, he's shown he can do it. We have a lot of competition.
I hope to do better than last year, I hope to have a great season."
Speak up, Timo Schultz!
As far as training is concerned, that's a good question. I think we are going in the right direction as well. At the beginning of the training we had a mixed and very young squad, so at times I lacked a certain sharpness and a portion of robustness. Now, with the many returnees and the two or three weeks of training, the quality is also increasing. But I want to be honest: we definitely have to step it up a bit.
I generally believe that cup competitions depend on how the draw is made. Who you play against, home or away, etc. You can't influence any of that. Basel had an unbelievable campaign last year, maybe they had the luck they needed and deservedly reached the semi-finals."
The Incarnates come a preparatory game. Triumph over Southampton, by the score of 2-0.
If you want to directly stream it: No transmission
