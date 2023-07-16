Basel vs Benfica: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match
Photo: Benfica

11:00 PM23 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Basel vs Benfica match live?

If you want to watch the game Basel vs Benfica live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:55 PM28 minutes ago

What time is Basel vs Benfica match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Basel vs Benfica of 16th July 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 11 am: Star+

Bolivia 10am: Star+

Brazil 11 am: ESPN, Star+

Chile 10 am: Star+

Colombia 9 am: Star+

Ecuador 9 am: Star+

USA 10 am: No transmission

Spain 4 pm: No transmission

Mexico 9 am: Star+

Paraguay 10 am: Star+

Peru 9 pm: am: Star+

Uruguay 11 am: Star+

Venezuela 10 am: Star+

10:50 PM33 minutes ago

Speak, Bah!

"It's been tough, lots of training, we've worked hard, but it's been a fantastic few days. We have new players and we welcomed them. It's good to see new faces, some players who have been out on loan as well. We've been working hard but we're very happy and the atmosphere in the group is very good. 
Jurásek is a great friend, a fantastic player, he will fit very well with the way the coach wants to play. He's also a great person. I'm also happy about the arrival of Köckü, because I played against him four times in the same season [when he was at Slavia Prague in the 2021-22 season, in Conference League matches], he's a fantastic player. I am very happy with the reinforcements we have so far and they will help the team.

João Victor played very well, he developed very well at Nantes. Not only João Victor, many players have impressed me. We have a fantastic group, with very good players. We're enjoying training because the quality is very good

I'm not the only right-back in the group, Aursnes played very well in the position last year and Joao Victor has done very well, he's shown he can do it. We have a lot of competition.

I hope to do better than last year, I hope to have a great season."

10:45 PM38 minutes ago
10:40 PM43 minutes ago

Speak up, Timo Schultz!

"I'm a coach and I have to make decisions. Sometimes you don't even have time to discuss. When the decisions are clear, you have to implement them quickly. It's the same as on the pitch. But you are welcome to sit together and look for a solution.

As far as training is concerned, that's a good question. I think we are going in the right direction as well. At the beginning of the training we had a mixed and very young squad, so at times I lacked a certain sharpness and a portion of robustness. Now, with the many returnees and the two or three weeks of training, the quality is also increasing. But I want to be honest: we definitely have to step it up a bit.

I generally believe that cup competitions depend on how the draw is made. Who you play against, home or away, etc. You can't influence any of that. Basel had an unbelievable campaign last year, maybe they had the luck they needed and deservedly reached the semi-finals."

10:35 PMan hour ago

Eagles

After four years, Benfica have once again become Primeira Liga champions. The Eagles, who had a big advantage throughout the competition and even saw their title threatened by rivals Porto, won the cup thanks to a two-point difference.

The Incarnates come a preparatory game. Triumph over Southampton, by the score of 2-0.

10:30 PMan hour ago

Red and Blue

After missing out on the semi-finals, Basel have re-stamped their place in the Conference League after finishing fifth in the Swiss Super League. Aiming to prepare for the 2023-23 season, the Red and Blue have already played two friendly matches. A 2-1 win against Vaduz and a 1-0 defeat against CSKA Sofia.
10:25 PMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Basel vs Benfica live this Sunday (16), at the St. Jakob-Park at 10 am ET, for the Friendly Match.
10:20 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Friendly Match Match: Basel vs Benfica Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
