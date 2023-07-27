Chelsea vs Newcastle United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Chelsea vs Newcastle United Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chelsea vs Newcastle United friendly match.
What time is the Chelsea vs Newcastle United match for Friendly Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Chelsea vs Newcastle United of July 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:15 PM.
Argentina: 8:15 PM.
Bolivia: 7:15 PM.
Brazil: 8:15 PM.
Chile: 8:15 PM.
Colombia: 6:15 PM.
Ecuador: 6:15 PM.
United States (ET): 8:15 PM on Peacock.
Spain: 1:15 AM on DAZN.
Mexico: 6:15 PM.
Paraguay: 8:15 PM.
Peru: 7:15 PM.
Uruguay: 8:15 PM.
Newcastle United latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Miguel Almirón.
Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Miguel Almirón.
Chelsea latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Kepa Arrizabalaga, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Conor Gallagher, Enzo Fernández, Denis Zakaria, Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Christian Pulisic.
Kepa Arrizabalaga, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Conor Gallagher, Enzo Fernández, Denis Zakaria, Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Christian Pulisic.
Newcastle United Players to Watch
There are three Newcastle United players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. First up is Callum Wilson (#9), he was the team's top scorer last tournament with 18 goals in 31 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in Wednesday's game. The other player is Kieran Trippier (#2), he plays defense and at only 32 years old he was the team's top assister with 7 assists. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Miguel Almirón (#24), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 11 goals in 34 games played and we could also see him score against Chelsea.
Newcastle United
The English team is preparing for the Premier League that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 3 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His preparation matches are against Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion. In the 2022-2023 Premier League tournament they were in fourth position with 19 wins, 14 draws and 5 losses. Their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Aston Villa on July 23, 2023, the game ended in a 3-3 draw at Lincoln Financial Field. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Chelsea Players to Watch
There are three Chelsea players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Raheem Sterling (#9), he was the team's top scorer last tournament with 14 goals in 24 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring on Wednesday. Another player is Hakim Ziyech (#18), he plays in the midfield position and is a very skillful player to assist in games. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Conor Gallagher (#30), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 5 goals in 28 games played and we could see him score in Wednesday's game.
Chelsea
The English team is preparing for the Premier League that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 4 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation matches are against Brighton & Hove Albion, Wrexham, Fulham and Newcastle United. In the 2022-2023 Premier League tournament they stayed in twelfth position with 11 wins, 11 draws and 16 losses. Their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Brighton & Hove Albion on July 22, 2023, the match ended in a 4-3 win at Lincoln Financial Field and thus they lost another match. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The Mercedes-Benz Stadium is located in the city of Georgia, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 71,000 spectators and is the home of the Atlanta Falcons. It was inaugurated on September 11, 2017 and cost 1.4 billion dollars to build.