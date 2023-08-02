Jamaica holds off Brazil to advance at World Cup

For the first time in their country's history, Jamaica has shocked the world by holding off Brazil in a 0-0 game to secure their place in the round of 16.

Brazil needed a win to advance while Jamaica only needed a draw and put on a defensive masterclass putting up a solid block and Jamaican keeper Rebecca Spencer shutting the door at every opportunity Brazil had.

This is the first time since 1995 that Brazil has not advanced past the group stage at a World Cup and ends a glorious international career for their superstar Marta.

The 37-year-old made her first start since returning from an ACL injury and had trouble either finishing plays or getting the ball as Jamaica's defensive prowess stifled her.

She had the first scoring opportunity in the match in the fifth minute but was denied by Spencer who made her first save of the night and the first of many.

Eight minutes later it was Adriana with a chance at goal but again Spencer came up big with another solid save to keep Brazil at bay and seven minutes also denied Tamires.

In the 39th minute, Tamires was at it again as she got an aerial from Ary Borges and was able to volley a shot on target but not powerful enough to beat the keeper.

The second half was much like the first with Brazil dominating in possession and we saw a trend that teams with less possession and a more counter-attacking style tend to win games.

In the 83rd minute, Geyse who came in as a sub for Marta was able to get a shot off but Spencer made another key save and three minutes later stopped Debinha.

In the 90th minute off a free-kick and one last chance for Brazil, it went right into the hands of Spencer, who secured another clean sheet at this World Cup.