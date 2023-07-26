Canada comeback to beat Ireland at World Cup

Canada's Adriana Leon scored her team's second early in the second half, putting the Canucks on the road to victory.

Canada found themselves down a goal three minutes into their second group stage match against Ireland in Perth but a second-half comeback was enough to secure a 2-1 win.

Katie McCabe scored the opening goal three minutes into the match off a corner scoring a rare Olimpico goal as her cross went over the head of the Canadian keeper Kailen Sheridan into the back of the net.

Canada benefited from a late own goal in the fifth minute of added time in the first half and Adrianna Leon scored the game-winner eight minutes into the second half and they hung on to score their first win at the World Cup.

The action all started in the third minute of the match when Kyra Carusa was able to land the first shot on target of the match but was denied by a sliding save from Kailen Sheridan.

On the ensuing play, McCabe opened the scoring with a powerful corner that went over the head of Sheridan into the net to the delight of the Irish crowd in attendance that felt like a game in Dublin.

Sinead Farrelly had her first chance of the night in the 10th minute but Sheridan made a big save to avoid being down two. Canada's first scoring opportunity came in the 23rd minute when Jordyn Huitema had a great chance on target but Courtnay Brosnan made her first save.

Carusa had another opportunity in the 41st minute but again was denied by Sheridan. Canada tied the game in the fifth minute of extra time in the first half when Julia Grosso managed to get a shot off that went off the Irish defender Megan Connolly and into the net.

Four minutes into the second half Huitema was at it again searching for that goal and had another chance but was also denied a second time by Brosnan.

Canada took the lead in the 53rd minute when Sophie Schmidt who had just come into the game found Adrianna Leon with a pass that threaded the needle through two Irish defenders and Leon was able to beat Brosnan with a quick shot.

Canada kept looking for more with both Sinclair and Huitema each having two more chances but Brosnan shut the door from there and Canada was able to hang on for the win.

The loss officially eliminates Ireland from their first-ever World Cup after losing the opening game to Australia and with one game left it's down to Canada, Australia, and Nigeria for two spots.

Australia will face Nigeria on Thursday while Canada will fly back to Melbourne to face Australia on July 31st while Ireland will finish its tournament against Nigeria.