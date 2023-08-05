Rochdale 0-1 Ebbsfleet United: O'Neill helps Fleet make winning return to National League

Rochdale saw their first match outside of the Football League in 102 years end in defeat as Ebbsfleet United emerged with a 1-0 victory at the Crown Oil Stadium.

Luke O'Neill beat Dale goalkeeper Louie Moulden with a wondruous strike nine minutes from halftime as the Fleet, promoted from Vanarama National League South, took all three points.

Story of the match

As rain pelted down up and down England, the playing conditions were less than ideal but Rochdale was able to play at the quick pace they desired.

In the fifth minute, O'Neill played Shaq Coulthirst in behind the Dale defense and after the ball was worked around, Toby Edser failing to find the space to shoot.

The hosts tried to get the crowd going with a lively run by Tyrese Sinclair but Darren McQueen produced a mazy run of his own.

Coulthirst seemed to be up for it and on nine minutes, he brought down a misplaced pass and fired low but the strike went the wrong side of the far post.

Moulden then had to be alert from a corner that was sent in by Josh Wright with the ex-Ebbsfleet shot-stopper tipping O'Neill's attempt over.

The second corner saw Rochdale break and Franklin Domi was on hand to ensure the Ebbsfleet goal wouldn't come under any pressure.

Mark Cousins' kick-out was poor and that allowed Mikey Afuye a look which was eventually cut out by Ossenyou Cisse before Jack Wakely scrambled off the line from Devante Rodney.

Cisse was then booked on the half-hour for a tackle on Kairo Mitchell but Dale wasted their free-kick opportunity as the frenetic pace continued.

Wakely then got in Sinclair's way again as both teams turned the ball over but the decisive moment came a minute later.

Edser swung in a corner from the right and O'Neill met it, hooking the ball back over his shoulder and past Moulden towards the far post.

Martin's excellent tackle on Rodney prevented an immediate response by Rochdale and at the other end, McQueen kept the ball in at the goal line, where it eventually reached Domi, who saw the ball taken away from him.

Moulden then caught attempts by Greg Cundle and McQueen just before halftime.

In stoppage time, Rodney's down for Mitchell saw the latter blast a volley off the crossbar before Wakely put a foot in to see off any further danger.

The hosts went in search of an equalizer early in the second half, Afuye trying to use the conditions to his advantage with a shot along the wet grass that Cousins held.

Ethan Ebanks-Lindell clipped the ball forward for Mitchell but he could only fire wide.

Wakely continued to be a vital man at the back for the Fleet, taking the ball off of Sinclair with a delightful stretch following a superb through ball from Rodney.

Ian Henderson then replaced Afuye with 20 minutes to play and he had an immediate impact, his header from a corner blocked while Mitchell flicked on for Rodney, who could only go wide with his attempt.

McQueen and Edser combined to work the ball into the box for Cundle. His shot was destined for the back of the net with Moulden beaten if not for a deflection from Cameron John.

On 72 minutes, Dale should have been level. Ebbsfleet misjudged a ball and with Cousins beaten, the shot was somehow high. A minute later, the visitors managed to get the ball clear from a goalmouth scramble.

George Nevett was next to try his luck, rising highest to meet a corner from the left, his header sent back across goal and in the final minute, Sinclair's volley was over the bar.

In stoppage time, Edser and Cundle again combined and Billy Clifford dinged his strike off the bar, a second not needed as Ebbsfleet made a winning return to life in the top flight of non-league football.

Man of the match: Jack Wakely

His defensive contributions were not only vital but came in key moments whether it was winning the ball bakc, making crucial challenges or being in the right position to close down Rochdale attacks.