LASK vs Liverpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League

Tune in here LASK vs Liverpool Live Score
What time is LASK vs Liverpool match for UEFA Europa League Match?
This is the start time of the game LASK vs Liverpool of 21th September in several countries
Live Streams
Country
Date
Local Time
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
USA
September 21, 2023
12:45 ET
Argentina
September 21, 2023
14:45
Bolivia
September 21, 2023
11:45
Brazil
September 21, 2023
14:45
Chile
September 21, 2023
14:45
Colombia
September 21, 2023
11:45
Ecuador
September 21, 2023
11:45
Spain
September 21, 2023
18:45
Mexico
September 21, 2023
10:45
Peru
September 21, 2023
14:45
Watch out for this LASK player:
For this match, the player to watch will be LASK's iconic midfielder Sascha Horvath. The Austrian attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Sascha Horvath knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for LASK.
LASK's final line-up:
T. Lawal; F. Luckender, A. Andrade, P. Ziereis; G. Bello, S. Horvath, B. Jovicic, F. Flecker; E. Havel, R. Zulj, M. Ljubicic.
Watch out for this Liverpool player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Liverpool's iconic center forward Diogo Jota. The Portuguese attacker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Diogo Jota knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Liverpool.
Liverpool's final lineup:
Alisson; T. Alexander-Arnold, I. Konaté, V. Van Dijk, A. Robertson; D. Szoboszlai, A. Mac Allister, C. Gakpo; M. Salah, Diogo Jota, L. Diaz.
Background:
Liverpool and LASK have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time the two teams will meet head to head on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
About the Stadium
LASK Stadium, also known as Raiffeisen Arena due to a sponsorship agreement with Raiffeisen Bank, is the home stadium of LASK Linz, an Austrian soccer club based in Linz, Upper Austria. The stadium was opened in 1952 and has undergone several renovations and refurbishments over the years. In 2019, the name of the stadium was officially changed to "Raiffeisen Arena" due to a sponsorship agreement with Raiffeisen Bank.
The capacity of the stadium is around 6,000, making it one of the smallest capacity stadiums in the Austrian Bundesliga.
Soccer tradition
LASK, with a history rooted in Austrian footballing passion, are looking forward to their UEFA Europa League debut. Backed by a passionate fan base and a talented squad, LASK have demonstrated tireless tenacity in their quest to move up the domestic leagues. With a focus on strategic play and an unwavering team mentality, each victory brings them one step closer to their dream of competing on Europe's most prestigious stage.
Walk with hope in your heart
Liverpool FC is once again in a European competition after having managed to get back on track last season, as it looked like this would be the first time in a long time that the Red's would not be present fighting for an international title, however, they managed to qualify for the Europa League and now Liverpool FC will look to reach the final to return in the future to the Champions League, a place where the Red's have become accustomed to be.
The road to glory begins
The Europa League group stage is a crucial stage on the road to the long-awaited final of this prestigious European tournament. This exciting opening stretch brings together some of the continent's most talented and renowned soccer teams, making it an unrivaled spectacle for fans around the world. Teams compete in groups, where every match becomes a battle for vital points. Every win and draw is valuable, and every loss can have a lasting impact on a team's fate in the tournament. The group stage is where the foundation for continued success is laid, and only the top two teams in each group advance to the next stage. Reaching the grand final of the Europa League is the dream of every participating team. It is an achievement that transcends borders and brings prestige to clubs. Every match in the group stage is an opportunity to accumulate experience and confidence, and every victory brings one step closer to the coveted title.
Kick-off time
The LASK vs Liverpool match will be played at Raiffeisen Arena, in Linz, Austria. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 UEFA Europa League Match: LASK vs Liverpool!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LASK vs Liverpool match.