Atlético de Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch LaLiga Game

When is the Atlético de Madrid vs Villarreal match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
"We will continue to write Rojiblancan history game by game," says the social media post.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the total value of the contract will be 105 million euros (R$561.4 million). The captain is one of the highest paid coaches in the world.
Atlético reported this week that Diego Simeone has renewed his contract with the club until 2027. The Argentinian coach has been in charge of Atlético since 2011, where he has won eight titles. Under Simeone, the team has established itself as the third force in Spanish soccer, behind Real Madrid and Barcelona,
For the game against Villarreal, the coach will be without Memphis Depay, Thomas Lemar, Vitolo and Reinildo, all recovering from injury. Rodrigo de Paul, who served his suspension in the Champions League, is available again.
Villarreal's season in La Liga has been uneven, with the team currently in 13th place with 12 points from 3 wins, 3 draws and 6 defeats. In their last five matches in the competition, Villarreal have managed just one win, against Granada, one of the bottom sides in the competition.
In recent times, Atlético de Madrid's matches have seen high numbers of goals in the first half. Three of their last four games have been like this, and this should be repeated against a Villarreal side that has one of the worst defenses in the league. Therefore, a good guess is for the first half to have more than one goal.
On the other hand, Atlético de Madrid have conceded more goals than usual, having been shut out in three of their last four games. Villarreal have also scored in their last seven games and should keep up the pace. As a result, another great bet is for both teams to score.
The match takes place in Spain's LaLiga championship on November 12, 2023 at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, at 5pm.
Date: November 12, 2023
Time: 4pm ET
Venue: Civitas Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain
Broadcast: Star+