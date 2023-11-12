Atlético de Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch LaLiga Game
Foto: Atlético de Madrid

Where and how to watch Atlético de Madrid vs Villarreal on TV in real time?

Atlético de Madrid vs Villarreal
LaLiga

Date: November 12, 2023

Time: 4pm ET

Venue: Civitas Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain
Broadcast: Star+

When is the Atlético de Madrid vs Villarreal match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal will kick off at 4pm ET at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, in the 13th round of the Laliga 2023/24. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Probable Villarreal:

Jorgensen; Alti, Albiol, Gabbia, A Moreno; Akhomach, Capoue, Parejo, Baena; Sorloth, Pino.
Probable Atlético de Madrid:

Oblak; Molina, Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso, Lino; De Paul, Koke, Griezmann; Correa, Morata.
Simeone:

Atlético de Madrid announced on Thursday (9) the renewal of Diego Simeone's contract. The Argentine will remain in charge of the team until June 2027. The agreement, if fulfilled, will leave the Argentine as the team's coach for 16 years.

"We will continue to write Rojiblancan history game by game," says the social media post.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the total value of the contract will be 105 million euros (R$561.4 million). The captain is one of the highest paid coaches in the world.

Atlético de Madrid

After thrashing Celtic 6-0 in the Champions League, Atlético de Madrid have turned their attention to La Liga, where they are fourth in the table. With 8 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats so far, Diego Simeone's side have won all their home games and will be looking to pick up 3 more points against Villarreal if they are to keep their grip on the title, which they haven't won since the 2020/21 season. In La Liga, Atlético were beaten last time out by Las Palmas, after going on a five-game winning streak, including a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid.

Atlético reported this week that Diego Simeone has renewed his contract with the club until 2027. The Argentinian coach has been in charge of Atlético since 2011, where he has won eight titles. Under Simeone, the team has established itself as the third force in Spanish soccer, behind Real Madrid and Barcelona,

For the game against Villarreal, the coach will be without Memphis Depay, Thomas Lemar, Vitolo and Reinildo, all recovering from injury. Rodrigo de Paul, who served his suspension in the Champions League, is available again.
 
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid

 

Villarreal absentees:

One of the team's top scorers this season, Gerard Moreno will miss the trip to Madrid, as will Juan Foyth, Alfonso Pedraza, Denis Suarez and Francis Coquelin. Raul Albiol and Filip Jorgensen are due to be re-evaluated before the match, but have a chance of making the squad under coach José Rojo 'Pacheta'.
Villarreal

Playing in the Europa League after finishing last season in fifth place, Villarreal beat Maccabi Haifa away from home last Thursday. The team is in second place in group F, and can secure passage to the next stage of the competition against Panathinaikos at the end of November.

Villarreal's season in La Liga has been uneven, with the team currently in 13th place with 12 points from 3 wins, 3 draws and 6 defeats. In their last five matches in the competition, Villarreal have managed just one win, against Granada, one of the bottom sides in the competition.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal takes place on matchday 13 of LaLiga 2023/24.

In recent times, Atlético de Madrid's matches have seen high numbers of goals in the first half. Three of their last four games have been like this, and this should be repeated against a Villarreal side that has one of the worst defenses in the league. Therefore, a good guess is for the first half to have more than one goal.

On the other hand, Atlético de Madrid have conceded more goals than usual, having been shut out in three of their last four games. Villarreal have also scored in their last seven games and should keep up the pace. As a result, another great bet is for both teams to score.

The match takes place in Spain's LaLiga championship on November 12, 2023 at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, at 5pm.

Welcome to the Atlético de Madrid vs Villarreal live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial LaLiga match between two teams: Atlético de Madrid on one side. On the other side is Villarreal. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
