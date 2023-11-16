Bulgaria vs Hungary LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 EURO Qualification Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bulgaria vs Hungary live corresponding to the EURO 2024 Qualifiers, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Hristo Botev Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Bulgaria vs Hungary online and live from EURO 2024 Qualifying?
This is the start time of the Bulgaria vs Hungary match in several countries:
Argentina: 14 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 13 hours on Star+
Brazil: 14 hours on Star+
Chile: 14 hours on Star+
Colombia: 12 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 12 hours on Star+
US (ET): 12 hours on Vix+
Spain: 18 hours without transmission
Mexico: 11 hours on Star+ and Sky
Paraguay: 14 hours on Star+
Peru: 12 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 14 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 13 hours on Star+
Hungary's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Denes Dibusz, Adam Lang, Attila Szalai, Attila Fiola, Adam Nagy, Dániel Gazdag, Milos Kerkez, Loïc Négo, Barnabas Varga, Dominik Szoboszlai and Roland Sallai.
Barnabás Varga, player to follow!
The Ferencváros striker is one of the most important figures for the team, it seeks to continue his development and continue showing that he is one of the best in his position. The Hungarian continues in his country's team after a good season in the Nemzeti Bajnokság, in which he has scored 17 goals and 7 assists in 19 games played. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the Hungarian team's forward line and continue showing the high level of this season in his club. At the moment he has 4 goals and 2 assists in 6 games played representing his country.
How does Hungary arrive?
The Hungarian National Team enters this duel with the objective that the team closes the qualifying matches towards EURO 2024 at a good pace and can continue fighting for a ticket to the highest European national team tournament. At the moment, the team has several names of interesting players, with Barnabás Varga, Denes Dibusz, Adam Nagy, Daniel Gazdag and Dominik Szoboszlai being the most notable. The Hungarian team is in first place in Group G of the EURO 2024 qualifiers with 14 points, after 4 wins, 2 draws and 0 losses and will try to continue like this to fight to get into the European championship. A draw for Hungary against Bulgaria would ensure their place at EURO 2024, however, they will want to win to stay in the group, since Serbia, their closest pursuer, has one point less.
Bulgaria's last lineup!
This is the latest team lineup: Ivan Dyulgerov, Valentin Antov, Ilia Gruev, Kristian Dimitrov, Andrian Kraev, Ivaylo Chochev, Marin Petkov, Viktor Popov, Preslav Borukov, Spas Delev and Kiril Despodov.
Todor Nedelev, player to watch!
The Ludogorets midfielder has become one of the great leaders of the Bulgarian team and started all the matches in the process leading up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now, after having been left without any possibility, Nedelev is running to be the top reference in the offensive generation that Bulgaria needs and its contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a ticket for the 2026 World Cup or promotion to League B of the UEFA Nations League. This is his country's all-time top scorer with 36 goals.
How does Bulgaria get here?
Those from Bulgaria appear in this duel of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers with the aim of the team closing the championship in Europe's highest tournament in a good way. They are in last place in Group G with 2 units, after 0 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses. The Bulgarians present a list with interesting players such as Todor Nedelev, Nikola Iliev, Martin Michev, Stanislav Shopov, Spas Delev and Ilia Gruev. Bulgaria is not a power in the UEFA zone, but it will seek to score more points ahead of the EURO. Mladen Krstajic, their coach, believes that the team has what it takes to make it to the EURO. The Bulgarians will close against the two teams with the most points in their group and these could ruin the plans of Hungary and Serbia to determine who finishes in first place in the group.
Where's the game?
The Hristo Botev Stadium located in the city of Plavdiv, Bulgaria will host this duel between two teams seeking a place in EURO 2024. This stadium has a capacity for 18,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1961.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bulgaria vs Hungary match, corresponding to the Qualification towards EURO 2024. The match will take place at the Hristo Botev Stadium, at 12 noon.