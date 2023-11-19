Zimbabwe vs Nigeria LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match
Photo: Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
9:33 PM6 minutes ago

Stay tuned for a live coverage of Zimbabwe vs Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Zimbabwe vs Nigeria live in the 2026 World Cup Qualifying, as well as the latest information from the Huye Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
9:28 PM11 minutes ago

Where and how to watch online and live Zimbabwe vs Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The Zimbabwe vs Nigeria match will not be broadcast on TV.
The Zimbabwe vs Nigeria match will not be streamed.
If you want to watch Zimbabwe vs Nigeria live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
9:23 PM16 minutes ago

What time is the Zimbabwe vs Nigeria match corresponding to the 2026 World Cup Qualifier?

This is the kick-off time for the Zimbabwe vs Nigeria match on November 19, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 9:00 a.m.

Brazil: 10:00 a.m.

Chile: 10:00 a.m.

Colombia: 8:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 a.m.

Spain: 15:00 noon

United States: 6:00 a.m. PT and 9:00 a.m. ET

Mexico: 7:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 9:00 a.m.

Peru: 8:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 a.m.

Venezuela: 9:00 a.m.

9:18 PM21 minutes ago

Squad team- Nigeria

Goalkeepers : Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC); Maduka Okoye (Udinese Calcio, Italy)

 

Defenders : Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (Cardiff FC, Wales)

 

Midfielders : Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

 

Strikers : Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain); Moises Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Victor Bonifacio (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)

9:13 PM26 minutes ago

Squad team- Zimbabwe

9:08 PM31 minutes ago

Background: Zimbabwe vs Nigeria

In Nigeria's most recent five games against Zimbabwe, the Super Eagles have only conceded one goal in those five games, and have scored 11 goals.
9:03 PM36 minutes ago

How will Nigeria fare?

Nigeria kicked off a new World Cup journey with a one-goal draw against Lesotho, the Super Eagles are aiming for their seventh World Cup in the last nine editions.
With José Peseiro, former coach of Venezuela at the helm, the African team is aiming to win one of the African slots for the 2026 World Cup.
8:58 PM41 minutes ago

How will Zimbabwe fare?

Zimbabwe kicked off a new World Cup journey with a goalless draw against Rwanda, and now they must face Nigeria in the second matchday. 
The Warriors have not participated in the World Cup, although their last international event was the Africa Cup of Nations, 2022 edition, where they were eliminated in the first round. 
8:53 PMan hour ago

The stadium

The Huye stadium, located in Betare (Rwanda), will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 20,000 spectators. The Huye Stadium is the second largest stadium in Rwanda after the Amahoro Stadium.
Photo: KT Press
Photo: KT Press
8:48 PMan hour ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Zimbabwe vs Japan match, matchday 2 of group C of the second phase of the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo