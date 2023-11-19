Zimbabwe vs Nigeria LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch online and live Zimbabwe vs Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.
The Zimbabwe vs Nigeria match will not be streamed.
If you want to watch Zimbabwe vs Nigeria live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Zimbabwe vs Nigeria match corresponding to the 2026 World Cup Qualifier?
Argentina: 10:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 9:00 a.m.
Brazil: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 10:00 a.m.
Colombia: 8:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 8:00 a.m.
Spain: 15:00 noon
United States: 6:00 a.m. PT and 9:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 7:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 9:00 a.m.
Peru: 8:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 10:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 9:00 a.m.
Squad team- Nigeria
Defenders : Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (Cardiff FC, Wales)
Midfielders : Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)
Strikers : Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain); Moises Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Victor Bonifacio (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)
Squad team- Zimbabwe
Final 23
Here is the squad that will do duty against Rwanda (15.11) and Nigeria (19.11) in our first two FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.
Arrivals
Prince Dube is now in camp.
Marvelous Nakamba and Admiral Muskwe have also just arrived.
More players are expected later today and… pic.twitter.com/TRWkBtx4YJ — Zimbabwe Football Association (@online_zifa) November 13, 2023
Background: Zimbabwe vs Nigeria
How will Nigeria fare?
With José Peseiro, former coach of Venezuela at the helm, the African team is aiming to win one of the African slots for the 2026 World Cup.
How will Zimbabwe fare?
The Warriors have not participated in the World Cup, although their last international event was the Africa Cup of Nations, 2022 edition, where they were eliminated in the first round.
Start of transmission
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.