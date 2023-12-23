Porto vs Leixões LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Taça da Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
There have been 66 matches between Porto and Leixões, with 49 wins for Porto, 10 for Leixões and seven draws. There have only been two games in the League Cup, with Porto winning and Leixões drawing. Porto have hosted Leixões 33 times at home, with 29 wins, two draws and two defeats. In the League Cup there have been two games, with one win and one draw.
Probable Leixões
Leixões' probable team for the match is: Ribeiro, Amorim, Bogado and Vieira; Paulino, Soares, Fabinho, Silva and Henrique; Ayto and Santos.
Probable Porto
Porto's probable team for the match is: Ramos, Sánchez, Carmo and Pedro; Pepê, Eustáquio, Grujic and Mendes; Taremi, Martínez and Francico Conceição.
Absentees
Pepe will be suspended for the match, having been red-carded in the last game, as well as having Marcano, Samuel Portugal and Gabriel Veron injured. On the Leixões side, only Mozino is out.
Sérgio Conceição!
Before the match, in a press conference, Sérgio Conceição spoke about the match and the team's focus: "There's no need to stick to the schedule, not least because of the support of the FC Porto fans and supporters. From what we've seen, if we don't have a full house, it'll be close. We're out of the competition, but it's not going to be a game about giving minutes just for the sake of giving them. I give minutes to those who deserve them, to those who work hard and earn a living. So I'll give them the minutes I think I should, within the defined strategy. We're as serious as we can be and Leixões was seen as every other opponent, so we have to go in with the spirit of winning the game. Everyone knows how important Pepe is, both on and off the pitch. The punishment has to do with what's written in the referee's report and, from there, there's nothing we can do. Now I have to find solutions to make up for this defeat, which is important for us. Throughout the season, some players haven't been able to play physically or for other reasons, and we have to find solutions. But this year has been difficult, it's true. The media knows things very quickly, but they often don't know the whole truth. It's a fact that, on a disciplinary level, the athlete behaved badly. In sporting terms, I think he has to compete, because at the moment he is behind his teammates in emotional and technical-tactical terms, but he could also be behind those in the B team. He'll have more chances to compete, depending on his application, his determination and also on what António Folha defines. At the moment, he's a player who is below what we want and who has to show that he can be an option. I'm here to defend FC Porto and there are situations I won't accept. The four pillars defended by our president are essential and must always be present."
Championships!
In the Pro League, Leixões are in 16th place with 14 points, tied with Penafiel, two points below Academico, Oliveirense and Feirense, and one point above Belenenses. Porto, meanwhile, are in third place in the Primeira Liga with 31 points, two below Benfica and three behind leaders Sporting, as well as two above Braga.
Last Matches: Leixões
Leixões, on the other hand, have drawn two and lost one of their last games. On December 3, they were held to a goalless draw away to Torreense. On Saturday (9), at home, another goalless draw, now with Feirense. And on Sunday (17), away from home, the defeat came to Vilaverdense, 1-0, with a goal from João Caiado.
Last Matches: Porto
Porto come into the match with two wins and one defeat in their last games. On Saturday (9), at home, they won 3-1 against Casa Pia, with goals from Evanilson, José Pedro and Pepe, while Fernando scored a late winner. On Wednesday (13), the 5-3 win was over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League at home, with goals from Galeno (2), Taremi, Pepe and Francisco Conceição, while Sikan, Eustáquio (own goal) and Eguinaldo all scored. And on Monday (18), they lost 2-0 away to Sporting, with goals from Gyokeres and Pedro Gonçalves.
