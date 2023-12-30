Aston Villa vs Burnley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Aston Villa vs Burnley Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Aston Villa vs Burnley match for the Premier League.
What time is the Aston Villa vs Burnley match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Aston Villa vs Burnley of December 30th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock.
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Aston Villa's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Emiliano Martínez, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Lucas Digne, Ashley Young, Douglas Luiz, Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendía, Matty Cash, Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey.
Burnley's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
James Trafford, Jordan Beyer, Dara O'Shea, Connor Roberts, Ameen Al Dakhil, Sander Berge, Josh Cullen, Luca Koleosho, Johann Gudmundsson, Lyle Foster and Zeki Amdouni.
Burnley Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Burnley's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Brentford. South African player Lyle Foster (#17) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Josh Cullen (#24) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 20-year-old goalkeeper James Trafford (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Burnley in the tournament
Burnley had a bad start to the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in nineteenth position in the general table after 3 games won, 2 tied and 14 lost, they have 11 points. Burnley are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be able to save themselves from relegation. Burnley's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on December 26 against Liverpool, it resulted in a 2-0 defeat at Turf Moor and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Aston Villa players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Aston Villa's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Newcastle United. English player Ollie Watkins (#11) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Jacob Ramsey (#41) is another distributor of play on the field that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday .
Aston Villa in the tournament
Aston Villa had a good start to the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in third position in the general table after 12 games won, 3 tied and 4 lost, they have 39 points. Aston Villa is looking to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on December 26, it resulted in a defeat against Manchester United 3 to 2 at Old Trafford and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Villa Park is located in the city of Birmingham, England. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 42,000 spectators and is the home of Aston Villa of the Premier League. It was opened on 5 May 1897 and is the fourteenth largest stadium in England.