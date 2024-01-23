ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Mauritania vs Algeria match for Africa Cup of Nations?
This is the start time of the game Mauritania vs Algeria of January 23rd, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
Where and how Mauritania vs Algeria live
The match will be broadcast on Fanatiz USAbeIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS.
If you want to watch the Mauritania vs Algeria in streaming, it will be tuned by beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Mauritanian player
Sint-Truidense attacker, 25-year-old Aboubakary Koita has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Belgian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
The attacker of Sint-Truidense, Aboubakary Koita, the attacker will play his 22nd game in his club, in the past he played 12 as a starter and 17 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the Belgian league and 0 assists, he currently has 11 goals in 20 games, in addition to that in this tournament he has already scored 1 goal.
Watch out for this Algerian player
Al-Sadd S. C. attacker, 32-year-old Baghdad Bounedjah has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Qatar league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
The attacker of Al-Sadd S. C., Baghdad Bounedjah, the attacker will play his seventh game in his club, in the past he played 3 as a starter and 18 as a substitute, managing to score 12 goals in the Qatar league and 8 assists, currently has 5 goals in 7 games, in addition to that in this tournament he has already managed to score 3 goals.
How is Mauritania doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-0 against Tunisia, having a streak of 0 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Mauritania 2 - 3 Angola, Jan. 20, 2024, Africa Cup of Nations
Burkina Faso 1 - 0 Mauritania, Jan. 16, 2024, CAF Africa Cup of Nations
Tunisia 0 - 0 Mauritania, Jan. 6, 2024, International Friendlies
South Sudan 0 - 0 Mauritania, Nov. 21, 2023, African Qualifiers
Democratic Republic of Congo 2 - 0 Mauritania, Nov. 15, 2023, African Qualifiers
How is Algeria doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 0-4 against Burundi, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Algeria 2 - 2 Burkina Faso, Jan. 20, 2024, Africa Cup of Nations
Algeria 1 - 1 Angola, Jan. 15, 2024, CAF Africa Cup of Nations
Burundi 0 - 4 Algeria, Jan. 9, 2024, International Friendlies
Togo 0 - 3 Algeria, Jan. 5, 2024, International Friendlies
Mozambique 0 - 2 Algeria, Nov. 19, 2023 African Qualifiers
