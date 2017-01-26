Two Orlando Pride players left off list of Canada's Subsidized Players

Josèe Bèlanger with a fan-made sign combining her club and country teams | Source: Orlandocitysc.com

The list of Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team subsidized players list was released today. Ten players will be subsidized for the 2017 NWSL season. However, two players, Kaylyn Kyle and Josée Bélanger, who were subsidized in 2016, will not be subsidized for the 2017 season. Both those players played with the Orlando Pride for their first season in the NWSL. The Orlando Pride did not retain the rights to Kyle or Bélanger, so they will be available for the NWSL Distribution Draft.

Kaylyn Kyle playing for the Canadian Women's National Team (Photo: Canada Soccer)

Kaylyn Kyle

Kyle, midfielder, was one the first players selected by the Pride during their expansion draft in 2016 alongside Alex Morgan. Kyle, 28, was an alternate for the 2016 Rio Olympic squad but did not attend the Olympics. Kyle chose to stay the Pride, while her national team and Pride teammates were in Rio. Kyle made 16 starts in her 18 appearances for the Pride in 2016. She also had five shots on the year.

Josée Bélanger

Bélanger, 30, will also not be subsidized this NWSL season by Canada. Bélanger will not play in the 2017 NWSL season, but she will continue her career with the Canadian Women’s National Team (CanWNT). She played defense for Orlando and for the CanWNT. Bélanger will stay in Montreal, but train for the CanWNT’s upcoming friendlies. She was a part of the 2016 bronze medal winning squad in Rio. Bélanger totaled 1,084 minutes for the Pride in 14 starts. An ankle injury kept her from playing in Orlando’s final match of the season. Both Kyle and Bélanger were left off the roster for the first 2017 CanWNT camp.

List of Subsidized Players by Team

Boston Breakers: Allysha Chapman

Chicago Red Star: None

Houston Dash: Janine Beckie, Nichelle Prince*

FC Kansas City: Desiree Scott

NC Courage: Sabrina D’Angelo

Orlando Pride: None

Portland Thorns FC: Christine Sinclair

Seattle Reign FC: Diana Matheson

Sky Blue FC: Kailen Sheridan*

Washington Spirit: Stephanie Labbé, Shelina Zadorsky

*- New players in 2017