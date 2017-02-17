USWNT announces two Texas friendlies for April

The USWNT will be back in action shortly after their SheBelieves Cup. (Source: Jim Malone/VAVEL USA)

After last week’s possible news of another friendly in the works, the U.S. Women’s National Team announced today that they will be hosting two friendlies in Texas later on this year. On Thursday, April 6 the team will play in Frisco against Russia at the Toyota Stadium before traveling to Houston where they will face off once more at the BBVA Compass Stadium on Sunday, April 9. These friendlies fall just before the opening week of the fifth National Women’s Soccer League season. It should also be noted that these dates are part of the FIFA international window.

These two friendlies will occur about a month after the U.S. Soccer's second annual SheBelieves Cup. They will host England, Germany, and France - three of the five top teams in the world according to FIFA Rankings. The tournament runs from March 1 to March 7, taking place in three different cities and states on the east coast. The full schedule consists of double headers on three days throughout the tournament with all the USWNT matches aired on Fox and Fox Sports 1. The roster was announced last week, and consists of 25 players. Only 18 will suit up for each match on game day.

Lynn Williams in a match against Romania last November. | Source: Jim Malone - VAVEL USA

The USWNT is currently undergoing the beginning of a new cycle. Head coach Jill Ellis has been bringing in many new faces lately in search for new players to fill certain roles and to give other players a shot. It should be no surprise if Ellis continues to test the waters and continue to give other players a chance for the two friendlies in April, especially once she’s been able to evaluate her current roster for the SheBelieves Cup.