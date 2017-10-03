Houston Dash defender Becca Moros traded to FC Kansas City

Becca Moros played for the Houston Dash for one season. (Source: Trask Smith)

It has been announced today that Houston Dash veteran defender Becca Moros has been traded to FC Kansas City just before the 2017 NWSL season. In exchange, the Dash will receive Kansas City’s highest third round draft pick for the 2018 NWSL College Draft.

The 31 year old joined the Houston Dash through a trade with the Western New York Flash, now known as the North Carolina Courage, ahead of the 2016 NWSL season. Since joining the southern club, the defender made a total of 16 starts for the Dash. She ended the season tied with midfielders Carli Lloyd and Denise O’Sullivan for third-most assists on the team with three.

Before joining the Dash, the defender actually was previously with FC Kansas City in 2015. She started all 20 regular-season games for the Blue, tallying one assist and helping them win their second-straight NWSL Championship. Not only that, but Moros was also part of a defense that did not let any goals in throughout the 2015 NWSL Playoffs.

Moros (right) defending for FC Kansas City in 2015. | Source: NWSLSoccer.com

Moros has also previously played for the Portland Thorns in 2014. Overall in the NWSL, the defender has a total combined 53 starts across the three teams she has played for so far.

“Becca will do well in Kansas City and we wish her the best moving forward,” Dash head coach Randy Waldrum said in the Dash’s official press release. “She’ll bring a lot of experience and stability to Kansas City as they try to return to the playoffs.”

“The knowledge and experience that Becca brings will be vital for us in achieving our goals for next season,” said FC Kansas City head coach Vlatko Andonovski in Kansas City’s official press release. “She is a great player with great understanding of the game and can adjust to any style, system and philosophy very fast.”