FC Kansas City releases final roster

Becky Sauerbrunn and Yael Averbuch against players of the Seattle Reign | Source: Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

FC Kansas City started the preseason with 28 players that included three 2017 draft picks and seven non-roster invitees. March 28, was the initial roster cut for all teams, which Kansas City shrunk their roster size from 28 to 25. Their final 18 player roster was sent out April 10; they still have two open spots available. Kansas City will face the Boston Breakers for their home opener Sunday, April 16th at 5:00 pm CT.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski brought in four goalkeepers for preseason. Nicole Barnhart and Cat Parkhill were the two final players kept. Kaela Little and Danielle Rice were non-roster invitees that were let go. Little was the starting goalkeeper for Notre Dame. Rice was the starting keeper for Creighton for two years before transferring to Texas A&M where she started 16 games the remainder of her two years. Eight defenders remain after the final cut. Invitee Toriana Patterson from the University of Connecticut and Rashida Beal, the 35th overall draft pick from the University of Minnesota, didn’t make it.

All three remaining non-roster invitees were cut from the midfield. Meagan Kelly was selected 35th overall by FCKC in the 2014 NWSL Draft from Marquette but did not appear for the club. Sydney Miramontez was from the University of Nebraska was recently called into January camp with the U23 Women’s National Team. Josee Stiever came from the University of Minnesota where she was named to the All-Big Ten First Team in 2016. Christina Gibbons is the only draft pick to make the final roster.

New Zealand international Katie Bowen battles with Sky Blue's Samantha Kerr | Source: FC Kansas City

Andonovski made no cuts to his three forwards: Shea Groom, Sydney Leroux, and Amy Rodriguez. Rodriguez and Leroux who both misses the 2016 season due to pregnancies. Rodriguez most recently made her return to the USWNT in their friendlies against Russia.

The latest 18 players for FCKC: