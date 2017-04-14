Morgan Brian to miss season opener for Houston Dash

Morgan Brian during an NWSL game against the Boston Breakers | Source: houstondynamo.com/houstondash

The Houston Dash will kick off their fourth NWSL season without one of their key players. Midfielder Morgan Brian will not play in their season-opening game on Saturday, April 15 against the Chicago Red Stars according to the Houston Chronicle. She is still trying to recover from an MCL sprain she picked up with the USWNT on March 7.

Brian tweaked her knee when she had a full workout with the team during their preseason training about three weeks ago. It appears likely that Denise O’Sullivan will take her spot on the field on the right side of the Dash formation.

Brian joined the Dash when she was drafted with the first overall selection during the 2015 NWSL College Draft. In her three-plus years, she has become a core member of the Dash. The Dash have yet to get a full season out of her since she is also a member of the US women’s national team.

Morgan Brian (right) with Houston Dash teammate Kealia Ohai (center) during USWNT January camp | Source: Jenny Chuang - VAVEL USA

In 2015, Brian only played in ten -- all starts -- of the Dash’s 20 games when she logged 810 minutes and assisted on three goals. In 2016, it was more of the same. She played in 13 games – all starts – out of the 20-game season. She logged 1,001 minutes and did not score a goal or register a single assist.

For Dash fans, hopefully, she can return soon and help the Dash make it to the playoffs for the very first time in their history. Over the last two seasons, since Brian joined the team, the Dash have a record of 12-18-10 (W-L-T). In a league with ten teams and only four playoff spots, the Dash have to do a much better job to find themselves as one of the best four teams in the league once the playoffs role around.

The Dash will begin their quest for their first-ever playoff appearance this Saturday against the Chicago Red Stars at BBVA Compass Stadium. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 2:00 pm ET. Follow the game with NWSL VAVEL USA as we will have Bianca Verar doing minute-by-minute coverage of the game.