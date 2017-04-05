Rose Lavelle named NWSL Player of the Month for April | Source: E. Sbrana - Earchphoto

The Boston Breakers organization has had a great last few days. They beat the Seattle Reign 3-0 on April 29; Adriana Leon was named NWSL Player of the Week and now rookie Rose Lavelle has been named NWSL Player of the Month.

Lavelle was the number one overall pick in the 2017 NWSL College Draft and already has one goal and one assist and has been one of the key members of the season for Boston as they find themselves in second place with a 2-1-0 record on the young season.

She secured her first assist in the Breakers 1-0 win over Sky Blue FC in week two. She then scored her first professional goal in the aforementioned beatdown of the Reign.

This is the first time in the history of the league that a rookie has been named Player of the Month after the first month of the season. She becomes just the third rookie to be named as such behind Erika Tymrak (July 2013) and Sofia Huerta (May 2015).

The Breakers may have finally made all of the right choices as they won two matches in the opening month of the season for the first time in their history. They have a chance to top the standing when they host the unbeaten North Carolina Courage this Sunday at 6:00 pm ET.

They have two straight shutouts and will look to make it three in a row this weekend. They have conceded just two goals and that game in the season opener against FC Kansas City. North Carolina has scored in every game this year and has five goals on the season.

The NWSL Player of the Month is selected each month of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis. For more information on the NWSL Media Association.