Brian, Sauerbrunn ruled out of current January camp due to injuries | Source: si.com

Becky Sauerbrunn and Morgan Brian have been officially ruled out of the January training camp currently being held by the United States Women's National Team due to injuries. Both players will miss the slated friendly against Denmark on January 21st in San Diego as they look to recover from their respective injuries.

Head coach Jill Ellis will not be calling in any replacements and will go forward with the roster she had previously named which is now down to 24 players.

Sauerbrunn falls after maintaining consistency for a long time

Seeing a USWNT without Becky Sauberbrunn in it will be strange sight for many who have been following the team over the last few years. Sauerbrunn has started almost every game for the team since winning the starting position in the center of defense before the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup and has not looked back since. She has had a variety of partners next to her and has seen goalkeeping changes behind her yet has remained the constant in the USWNT backline.

Just before training began, the medical staff discovered a stress reaction in Sauerbrunn's left foot which will require several weeks of rest, and thus, excludes Sauerbrunn from participating in this camp. The hope is that with plenty of rest, the defender will be in good health when the 2018 SheBelieves Cup rolls around and will be able to slot back easily into her regular starting role and captaincy.

Brian continues her journey back to full fitness | Source: espn.com

Morgan Brian has not had an easy time of it since the World Cup. Various injuries have kept her appearances limited for both club and country and now another injury will keep her out of this camp as well. Brian will remain in France with her new team, Olympique Lyonnais, as she continues to rehabilitate from her previous injuries.

Full roster for the January camp

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Tierna Davidson (Stanford), Sofia Huerta (Chicago Red Stars), Meghan Klingenberg (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals FC), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Taylor Smith (NC Courage), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC).

Midfielders: Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Carli Lloyd (Houston Dash), Allie Long (Portland Thorns FC), Andi Sullivan (Stanford).

Forwards: Crystal Dunn (Chelsea FC), Savannah McCaskill (South Carolina), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Chicago Red Stars), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC), Lynn Williams (NC Courage).