Orlando Pride and Seattle Reign FC partake in 5-player trade

Catley with the Orlando Pride | Photo: Daniel Bartel/ISI

The Seattle Reign acquired Australian international Steph Catley and forward Jasmyne Spencer from the Orlando Pride in return for Christine Nairn, Carson Pickett, Haley Kopmeyer as well as a 2019 draft pick.

Seattle's gain

Catley signed with the Portland Thorns in 2014 and played two seasons before being traded to the Pride before the start of the 2016 season. She had 35 appearances and one goal on the back line for a team that went from ninth place in 2016 to third in 2017.

This will be Spencer’s fourth NWSL team. She joined the Washington Spirit in 2013 before singing with the Western New York Flash ahead of the 2014 season. She spent two years with the Flash, amassing 42 appearances and six goals, before being drafted in the expansion draft by Orlando before the 2016 season. She had 31 appearances and seven goals with the Pride.

Christine Nairn scored the first of six goals last weekend to help Seattle in their rout of the Washington Spirit by a score of 6-2 | Photo: Jane Gershovich

Orlando gets four

Nairn, Kopmeyer and Pickett are all seasoned NWSL veterans. Nairn was drafted by the Reign seventh overall in the first draft in 2013. She was traded to the Spirit after one season where she made 67 appearances and scored 14 goals over three seasons. She then returned to the Reign in the offseason, making 23 appearances and scoring a goal and four assists. She reached the century-mark in NWSL appearances this past season.

Pickett was drafted fourth overall in 2016 after leading the Florida State Seminoles to a national championship in 2014. She made 36 appearances with the Reign and contributed an assist.

Kopmeyer took over the starting job of goalkeeper after the departure of Hope Solo. She made 47 appearances with the Reign, 29 of which came since the second half of 2016. She was named NWSL Player of the Week during week 1 of the 2017 NWSL season after having an 8-save game against Sky Blue FC.

Orlando will also receive Seattle’s natural third round draft pick for 2019.