WTA Sydney: Monica Puig Qualifies For Main Draw

Monica Puig successfully qualified for the main draw of the 2016 Apia International Sydney, outlasting Polona Hercog 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 in an hour and 30 minutes. With wins over Hercog, Yulia Putintseva and Andreea Mitu, Puig will be looking to continue the trend against Russian-born Australian Daria Gavrilova last on Show Court 1, where she will make her main draw debut.

Hercog Takes Opening Set with Relative Ease

After exchanging a trio of holds, it was Hercog, the elder and more experienced of the two, who drew first blood in the fourth game, breaking to open up a 3-1 lead. From there, the pair exchanged another trio of holds before the Slovenian number one made her move once more on the receiving end, converting her second set point to move a set clear in this final round qualifying match; winning it 6-2. Despite having a dismal 42% first serve percentage, Hercog won 80% of the points behind her first delivery - many of which came when she was under pressure or at risk of getting broken.

Puig Strikes Back in Emphatic Style

Puig had seen this episode one too many times. Having been so close yet so far from qualifying for a number of high-profile stops on the WTA calendar in years past, the Puerto Rican number one had the unfortuante tendency of cracking slightly under pressure, which cost her big opportunities to play on some of the biggest stages in the world. This time, however, the Puerto Rican number one was not prepared to surrender without a fight, and began to find her range early in the second set, consequently resulting in an early break in the fourth game. From there, the world number 94 continued to build her momentum as the set progressed, consolidating the early break with ease before breaking for a second time, thus getting the opportunity to force a decider on her own serve. In the end, Puig needed only one chance to successfully serve out the second set as she converted her third set point to restore parity in this all-important final round clash.

Puig Cruises to Victory; Qualifies for Main Draw

Now in the ascendancy, Puig picked up right where she left off in the early stages of the decider, holding with relative ease before earning an early break, one that seemed to take the wind out of the sails of Polona Hercog. Consolidating the break with a relentless firestorm of pace, Puig was halfway home in this decider. Hercog, however, managed to mount a late fightback to get herself back on the board but it was a case of too little, too late for the Slovenian number one. Continuing to breeze through her service games, the 22-year-old Puerto Rican from San Juan clinched yet another break to put the final nail into the coffin. Serving out the match without the loss of a single point, Puig successfully qualified for the main draw with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory, joining Daniela Hantuchova, Lara Arruabarrena and Mirjana Lucic-Baroni who have already qualified for the 32-player draw.

"She started very well in the first with good serving [but] in the second, I started feeling more comfortable and confident with my shots," Puig told VAVEL USA. "All in all, [I am] very happy with my time in Sydney so far!"

A Look Back at the Final Match Statistics

Puig can also be pleased with how she turned things around after a slow start, statistically speaking. She maintained a solid 60% first serve percentage for the majority of the match, won 74% of her first serve points, 57% of her second serve points, broke five times and was only broken twice herself - with both breaks coming in the opening set. Hercog, in contrast, started well before things quickly turned sour when Puig began to find her range early in the second set. Despite slightly improving her first serve percentage as the match progressed - ending with 51%, the Slovenian won a poor 59% of points behind her first delivery, and a poor 45% of points behind her second. Both women will need to improve all aspects of their game if they wish to make the second week of the 2016 Australian Open, which starts exactly a week away from today.