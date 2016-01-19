Australian Open: Timea Bacsinszky Into Second Round After Beating Katerina Siniakova

In a really entertaining match, 11th seed Timea Bacsinszky defeated Czech young gun Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 7-5 in an hour and 39 minutes. There were some great points and rallies in the match with the Swiss playing just a bit more steady and brainy to get past her opponent.

Bacsinszky comes back from a break down to win the first set

The Czech came out firing in the match, pressuring her counterpart's forehand really well and winning some great points. Timea was trying to mix the things up but Siniakova's fearless shots were not letting the Swiss take the ball from her favourite backhand. With this strategy, Siniakova broke early to lead 2-0. However, Bacsinszky's reaction was immediate. Taking more and more shots with her backhand which was absolutely stunning, and hitting many winners, sometimes in succession, she won the next five games for a 5-2 lead. Also, the Swiss found some pace with her forehand hitting some really good slices moving her opponent around on the court. Then, a huge eighth game followed suit with Siniakova being unstable as ever hitting winner after error and error after winner, but eventually holding for 5-3. Bacsinszky would go on to hold next to close the set with the help of some Siniakova errors, winning it 6-3.

Bacsinszky wins tight second set and seals her first win of 2016

The Swiss started the second set breaking and consolidating to lead 2-0. The match was more on the youngster's hands who was really unstable, while Timi, as Timea is often referred to, was finding some really good backhands or mixing things up just at times. Next a pair of holds would follow with the Swiss peaking in the fourth game, hitting three consecutive backhand winners to make it 3-1. However, Siniakova's time had come. Playing some great points that had a little bit of everything; drop shots, volleys and some great groundstrokes and finding some pace, she would go to break back for 3-3. The next four games were divided with the match getting really tight; Siniakova was playing some great tennis but Bacsinszky was hanging in there thanks to the Czech’s errors to make it 5-5. In the end though, the Swiss would step up again with her backhand, firing winners and points to close the set and eventually the match. Bacsinszky's reaction in the end was an emotional one, seeming so happy to finally get a win under her belt.

Statistical image

The Swiss was, in general, a lot more stable in the match, hitting 19 winners to 13 unforced errors, with her opponent hitting 20 winners to 27 errors. The other results were pretty much even with Bacsinszky mainly having the edge on the return.

The Swiss will now face Annika Beck in the second round of the Australian Open.