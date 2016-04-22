WTA Stuttgart: Agnieszka Radwanska outlasts Andrea Petkovic after three noncompetitive sets

Agnieszka Radwanksa bounced back from a one-sided opening set loss to routinely wrap up a three-set win over the German number two, Andrea Petkovic. The Pole advanced to the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany after her solid comeback.

Petkovic storms through set number one

Andrea Petkovic went into her second round match against the number one seed having never beaten Radwanska in her previous six attempts, but her commanding start to match proceedings showed signs of a possible German triumph. Petkovic started the first set with a hold to 15.

The German immediately broke to take an early break lead as her defensive skills shown through. The next three games went in the favor of the server and Petkovic saw herself up four games to one. The world number two was left without any answers to overcome the finesse and firepower from Petkovic. The world number 30 grabbed a one set lead on the third time of asking as a Radwanska backhand return found the net.

Andrea Petkovic at the 2016 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Photo: Dennis Grombkowski/Bongarts

Radwanska forces third set

The number one seed began the second set on her terms with a hold to 30. Radwanska quickly followed her hold with her first break of the match. She kept the set on her terms as she grabbed a three games to love advantage to sway the momentum into her liking. The next game saw Petkovic make a nasty fall on the dirt leaving her in ankle pain. Radwanska raced to a 5-1 initiative and clinched the second set with a well-placed forehand that breezed by her opposition at the net. The 35 minutes set forced a decisive set for a ticket into the quarterfinals.

Agnieszka Radwanksa at the 2016 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Photo: Dennis Grombkowski/Bongarts

Pole runs away with match

The opening four games of the final set saw two service holds and two service breaks. The German needed to stay within reach of Radwanska as the world number two was rolling with the momentum and confidence on her side. Agnieszka Radwanska earned a break advantage in the set to lead 3-2 as a Petkovic backhand went astray beyond the doubles alley. Radwanksa kept her command as she held to 15 to put her within two games of a seventh win over the home-crowd favorite.

An untimely double fault sprung off the Petkovic racquet to vault the world number two to a five games to two lead. On Agnieszka Radwanska’s second match point, the German slid a defensive slice well wide to result in, yet, another, Polish win. The number two player in the world sealed a second round victory in nearly two hours on the luxurious Center Court of the divine Stuttgart venue.

Agnieszka Radwanksa at the 2016 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Photo: Dennis Grombkowski/Bongarts

First seed books clash with hard-hitting Czech

Agnieszka Radwanska will take Center Court against a dangerous unseeded opponent in Karolina Pliskova on Friday. Radwanska leads their head-to-head series 5-0, but the past results from the Czech will challenge the crafty genius.