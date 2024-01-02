Serbia vs Czech Republic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch United Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Serbia vs Czech Republic
In a few moments we will share with you the Serbia vs Czech Republic preview, as well as the latest information from the court of the RAC Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Serbia vs Czech Republic in United Cup?
If you want to watch the Serbia vs Czech Republic match, you can follow it on TV on Tennis TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Serbia vs Czech Republic in United Cup?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 05:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:00 hrs.
Brazil: 04:00 hrs.
Chile: 03:00 hrs.
Colombia: 03:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 03:00 hrs.
Spain: 10:00 hrs.
Mexico: 03:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 04:00 hrs.
Peru: 03:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 05:00 hrs.
France: 10:00 hrs.
Sweden: 10:00 hrs.
India: 14:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player from the Czech Republic
Marketa Vondrousova, a 24-year-old tennis player who is currently ranked seventh in the WTA rankings. She won at Wimbledon in 2023 and played the WTA finals where she did not win in any match. In the United Cup she played the first match where she lost against Zheng in three sets. She also failed to win in doubles with her partner Lehecka.
Watch out for this player from Serbia
Novak Djokovic is the great reference of the Serbian team, as he is the number one in the ATP ranking. He has already started the 2024 season at the United Cup and he has done it with a two-set victory in his singles match against Zhang and also winning the doubles match to give the first victory to the Balkan team in this competition.
News - Czech Republic
Czech Republic already played in the last edition of the United Cup where they were eliminated in the group stage with only one win. In their first match they received a tough defeat by losing 3-0 against China and have virtually no chance to qualify for the United Cup playoffs.
News - Serbia
Serbia after being semifinalist in the Davis Cup is already thinking about another great tournament like the United Cup. They started their match with a 2-1 win over China. Novak Djokovic won his match, while Olga Danilovic was defeated. In doubles it was decided in the super tie break where the Serbian pair won. Right now Serbia with a win is the leader of group E.
Background
This will be the first time that the Czech Republic and Serbia meet in the United Cup. Although they already faced each other in the Davis Cup in September in the group stage where the Czech team won 3-0.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the RAC Arena, located in Perth. It was inaugurated in November 2012 and has a capacity for 15,500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Serbia vs Czech Republic at United Cup
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.