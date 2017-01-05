Carla Suarez Navarro, Caroline Garcia withdraw from Apia International Sydney

Carla Suarez Navarro in action last year. She is now in doubt for the Australian Open (Getty/Kevin Lee)

Carla Suarez Navarro and Caroline Garcia have both withdrawn from the Apia International Sydney, which takes place next week ahead of the Australian Open.

Suarez Navarro, the world number 12, has been replaced in the draw by Laura Siegemund, whilst Garcia, who is ranked 24th, has been replaced by Rio 2016 gold medalist, and 2016 Sydney finalist, Monica Puig.

Neither has played this season

Both Suarez Navarro and Garcia will no longer play before the first major of the year, less than two weeks away, leaving doubt about their participation in Melbourne.

In particular, there is doubt about Suarez Navarro. The Spaniard, who reached a career high of sixth in the rankings last year, and won the biggest title of her career in Doha, also withdraw from the Brisbane International with her right arm injury. Furthermore, several reports claim that she is unable to hit her forehand, backhand, or serve at full power at the moment.

Caroline Garcia in action at the China Open last season (Getty/Emmanuel Wong)

It is unknown as to why Garcia has withdrawn from the tournament, though it may just be that she wants to fine tune her game on the practice court before the Australian Open. Interestingly enough, she has also not entered the doubles with Kristina Mladenovic, suggesting she may be focusing on singles this year as she aims to progress further up the rankings.

Siegemund, Puig aim to improve on Brisbane disappointment

Now both in the draw following the two withdrawals, Siegemund and Puig will be looking for a better result in Sydney than they both achieved in Brisbane.

Siegemund fell in the opening round to Zhang Shuai, despite winning the opening set, whilst Puig fell to 6th seed Elina Svitolina, who has since made the semifinals.

Puig will be looking to defend her finalist points from last year, whilst Siegemund will be making her event debut after failing to make it through qualifying in 2016.