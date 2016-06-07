Swin Cash to retire from WNBA after this season

The WNBA is set to lose one its best players of the last decade in Swin Cash. Cash has made the decision to retire at the conclusion is this season. Swin Cash was drafted #2 overall in the 2002 WNBA Draft and since then has won multiple WNBA titles and Olympic medals. Swin Cash has been a key contributor to a number of clubs most recently the New York Liberty. Cash announced her retirement via The Players Tribune.

Cash's statement

"This game I love saved my life after a cancer scare. It’s provided for me and my family. It’s given me championships in college and the pros. And it’s asked me whether or not I had the tenacity and perseverance to compete with and against the greatest athletes in the world, and take home the prize of prizes: an Olympic gold medal. Twice.

This game brought me opportunities that I never thought possible: building a league, being a part of history. It has taken me back to my home to impact real change. It has helped me build my community, build families and build young women.

Basketball has allowed me to live a life that I am fiercely proud of.

And it has taken me to this moment — the beginning of my 15th and final season in the WNBA."

Cash with Chicago CBS46News

Cash's Career

Cash has had a remarkable basketball career. It began at UConn winning two National Championships. She's played for six teams in her WNBA career, beginning with the Detroit Shock and now-ending it the New York Liberty. In her career, she's won four WNBA MVPs along with two gold medals.

The WNBA will surely miss one of their most colorful and talented players of this last decade. She always showed her charismatic personality each and every time she set foot on the court.