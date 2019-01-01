Yilmaz, Sanders combine for 48 to lead Turkey as Belarus' late rally falls short....

The French lost control of their group, but rebounded to defeat the hosts, who remained winless....

CT Sun star Chiney Ogwumike undergoes second major surgery of her short pro career....

Follow along for Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 WNBA Finals G...

For the first time in WNBA history, the average base salary for players will exceed six figures....

Rio 2016: Australia post solid win over France in women's basketball, 89-71 John Lupo The Aussies remained undefeated behind star guard Penny Taylor to post their third straight win in Rio....

Rio 2016: Belarus defeats host Brazil in women's basketball John Lupo The hosts blew an 18-point lead in a shock loss to their European rivals....

Rio 2016: Ruthless United States blow past Senegal in women's basketball, 121-56 John Lupo The Americans won their 42nd straight Olympic game, setting two records in the process with a hammering of overmatched Senegal....

Images and Photos of Chicago Sky 81-75 San Antonio Stars in WNBA Basketball 2016 Gary Duncan Images of WNBA baseketball game between the Chicago Sky vs the San Antonio Stars at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL Tuesday June 21st, 2016...

Images and photos of Connecticut Sun 77-76 Seattle Storm WNBA 2016 Stephen Furst VAVEL USA presents you the best images of Connecticut Sun's comeback win over Seattle Storm....

Swin Cash to retire from WNBA after this season VAVEL New York Liberty forward Swin Cash has decided to retire at the end of this season. Swin Cash is in her 15th season in the WNBA....

Atlanta Dream rally to defeat San Antonio Stars VAVEL The Atlanta Dream defeated the San Antonio Stars 73-63 in a heated overtime bout. How can they improve for game 2?...

5 things we learned from WNBA's Opening Weekend Anthony Distler The 20th WNBA season has officially kicked off. Here are some things we learned from the beginning of the season....

Elena Delle Donne, Diana Taurasi Battle Over Lower Rims And WNBA Changes Anthony Distler Two former WNBA MVP's find themselves in a war of words over proposed changes to women's game....

Minnesota Lynx Clinch 2015 WNBA Championship With 3-2 Series Win Over Indiana Fever Richard Anselmo The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Indiana Fever in an anticlimactic finish to an otherwise intense, competitive series....

WNBA Finals Preview: Minnesota Lynx - Indiana Fever Richard Anselmo Breaking down the Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever, featuring key and role players in this best-of-five format, head coaches, and how each team got this far...

WNBA Playoffs - Conference Finals Preview Richard Anselmo Taking a look at the Eastern and Western Conference Finals, how each team arrived there and what they have to do to advance. These series' a...

WNBA Playoffs First Round Preview Richard Anselmo Taking a look at the four first round match-ups examining each series, key players and X-factors. These series are all best of three....

Atlanta Dream And Seattle Storm: Different Teams, Same Plan Richard Anselmo The Atlanta Dream and the Seattle Storm are tearing it down, but not totally, in order to build their way back up behind some impressive youth....

Turn Around Liberty - You Have Company Richard Anselmo The Indiana Fever are not only gaining on the New York Liberty, they are making sure first place is at least a two-team race....

The Race For WNBA Coach Of The Year Is Heating Up Richard Anselmo There are a number of excellent candidates for WNBA Coach of the Year in each conference. This article concentrates on a few strong choices....

Los Angeles Sparks Are Zeroing In On A Playoff Spot Richard Anselmo Despite some recent losses, the Los Angeles Sparks are in the drivers seat for the fourth playoff spot in the Western Conference....

The MVP Race In The WNBA Is Heating Up Richard Anselmo It is no longer a foregone conclusion that the trophy is going to Elena Delle Donne, as the WNBA MVP race is heating up. ...

Three-Team Midseason Trade Involving Sylvia Fowles To The Minnesota Lynx Richard Anselmo The Chicago Sky traded center Sylvia Fowles to the Minnesota Lynx as part of a three-team deal that also included the Atlanta Dream....

The West Is The Best At The WNBA All-Star Game Richard Anselmo With a late scoring burst, the West beat the East 117-112 in the 2015 WNBA All-Star Game....