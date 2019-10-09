Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch WNBA Finals 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 WNBA Finals GAME 5. Tipoff time: 8pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sun vs Mystics.
How to watch Sun vs Mystics Live TV and Stream
ESPN2 and TSN will be the streaming services for the game 5 of the WNBA Finals, both National TV. If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
A first time WNBA champion will be crowned
Both teams are so close from making history. Who will get that last win of the season?
Safe to say the Sun is fired up for being one game away from winning the WNBA title.
Elena Delle Donne
Even though she missed game 2 of the WNBA Finals due a bak spasm, the 6'5 forward from the Mystics has been an absolute force this season and will be the player-to-go for the last game of the season.
-Broken nose
-Herniated disk
-Knee brace
A whole city together
It ain't only about the Mystics but about the whole city. The fans and sports teams' from Washington will be supporting their WNBA squad this Thursday.
Game 4
The Mystics could've clinched the series at Connecticut but an amazing performance from Alyssa Thomas helped the Sun to stay alive in the WNBA Finals.
Letting it fly
The Mystics recorded 16 3's during Game 3 of the current series, tying a WNBA Finals single-game record. Elena Delle Donne, Emma Meesseman, and Kristi Toliver were a combined 10-12 from deep.
Down to history
The last time the WNBA Finals were defined in a winner-take-all Game 5 was back I 2017, when the Minnesota Lynx defeated the Los Angeles Sparks.
Winner-take-all Game 5
The Mystics and Sun are tied two games a piece in the current WNBA Finals series. The winner of this Thursday's game will take the trophy home.
Mystics at home
The game will be played at the Entertainment & SportsArena in Washington, DC.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 WNBA Finals: Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun.
Welcome to our live coverage!
My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.