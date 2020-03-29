First COVID-19 case in the WNBA 

Los Angeles Sparks guard Sydney Wiese played in Spain this Winter during the offseason. Upon returning, she became the first WNBA player to test positive for the coronavirus.

The Sparks released an official statement regarding her situation.

''Los Angeles Sparks guard Sydney Wiese tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from playing overseas in Spain. Her symptoms are mild and she’s in positive spirits and feeling fine. She’s been in self-isolation at home in Phoenix since her return and is encouraging everyone to practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus. The Sparks are in direct communication with Sydney and wish her a speedy recovery.''

Theresa Plaisance of the Connecticut Sun may also have had COVID-19, after playing in China back in December. According to WTNH-TV, she was diagnosed with pneumonia and what doctors then described as an “unknown virus.” She has now recoverded and is at home in the United States.

The US is the nation with the most amount of cases in the world, with 100,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,500 deaths.