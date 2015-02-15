South Africa avoid Zimbabwe banana skin

South Africa 339 for 4 (Miller 138*, Duminy 115*) beat Zimbabwe 277 (Masakadza 80, Chibhabha 64, Tahir 3-36) by 62 runs

David Miller and J.P. Duminy smashed a record partnership to ensure South Africa survived a potential banana skin in beating Zimbabwe by 62 runs in Hamilton.

The two left-handers both smashed centuries and combined for a world-record fifth wicket stand of 256 runs off just 178 deliveries to crush Zimbabwean spirits after a positive start.

South Africa were struggling at 83-4 when they arrived at the crease. Zimbabwe had bowled a good line-and-length without searing pace on a slow pitch that caused batsman difficulty in timing shots.

They were also assisted by an outstanding catch by Craig Ervine to dismiss captain AB de Villiers as the Zimbabwean took a catch above his head before throwing it in the air as he stepped over the boundary before jumping in and completing the athletic catch.

At this stage, all momentum was with Zimbabwe and the South African left-handers needed to build a platform for the latter overs.

During the middle overs, the left-handed duo went 69 deliveries without a boundary as they looked to pinch runs to shift the pressure onto the Zimbabweans for the first time in the match.

The tactic worked as they were well-positioned to launch an end-of-innings assault on the Zimbabwean death bowlers who didn’t help their cause with a number of full-tosses. 77 runs were scored in the final four overs, including Miller smashing 30 from one Solomon Mire over.

The total always looked out of Zimbabwe’s remit. However, a hugely promising partnership of 105 for the second wicket between Hamilton Masakadza and Chamu Chibhabha left Zimbabwe on 137-1 before Imran Tahir chipped in with the first of his three wickets by dismissing Chibhabha for 64.

Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor then contributed a run-a-ball 40 to continue the momentum alongside Masakadza. However, when Masakadza was ultimately dismissed for 80 - caught off the leading edge at cover off the bowling of Tahir - the Zimbabwe innings never looked like posing a serious threat to the South Africans as the match ultimately petered out to an inevitable conclusion.

The Zimbabwean’s were ahead of South Africa’s total at the end of the 46th over. However, the Miller and Duminy show and a lack of a specialist death bowler in the Zimbabwean ranks in those final overs of the South African innings ultimately proved the difference between the two sides.

In a day of what can be considered as local rivalries, the African countries put on a show that by all intents and purposes eclipsed the higher billed contest between India and Pakistan.

Plagued by instability within their cricketing system, Zimbabwe will be encouraged by the performance, despite the defeat.

South Africa will also take solace in the proving they can come back from tough situations in an attempt to dispel the chokers tag surrounding their squad.