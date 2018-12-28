Ferrari has said they will work out how to show competitive pace in Bahrain after a shocking performance at the first race of 2019....

The second round of the 2019 Formula One season sees teams race under the artificial lights of Sakhir International Circuit for the Bahrain Grand...

Ferrari set the benchmark in Bahrain after showing strong pace during Friday practice....

Charles Leclerc clinched pole position after topping the times in all three qualifying sessions in what was a faultless Saturday for the Ferrar...

Lewis Hamilton took an unexpected win at the Bahrain Grand Prix after Ferrari blew their chances of an almost certain race win....

F1: Bottas dominates at first race of 2019 in Melbourne James Cowen Valtteri Bottas asserted the dominance of Mercedes after winning the opening grand prix of 2019 in Melbourne....

F1 Qualifying: Hamilton on pole as Mercedes dominate Jaquob Crooke Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas stormed round Albert Park to secure a Mercedes front row lockout and send a warning to constructor rivals Ferr...

Mercedes on top after Friday practice in Melbourne James Cowen Lewis Hamilton showed Mercedes’ speed after topping both Friday practice sessions ahead of the Australian grand prix....

Race Director Charlie Whiting dies aged 66 James Cowen Formula 1’s long serving and influential racing director Charlie Whiting has died at the age of 66....

F1: 2019 Australian Grand Prix Preview Matthew Watkinson Lights-out is fast approaching in Melbourne, and the world of motorsport readies itself for another year of twists and turns ahead of the 2019 Formula 1 season. ...

WRC Preview: Rally Mexico Jaquob Crooke Ott Tanak leads the way as the World Rally Championship heads to North America for the 15th edition of Rally Mexico ...

Vettel fastest on final day of testing, Hamilton close behind James Cowen Sebastian Vettel continued Ferrari’s impressive times to top the timesheets as testing drew to a close in Barcelona....

Leclerc shows Ferrari pace on penultimate day of testing James Cowen Charles Leclerc set the fastest time of testing so far to top the timesheets on the penultimate day of testing....

Sainz fastest for McLaren on second day of the final week of testing James Cowen Carlos Sainz continued McLaren’s impressive times to go fastest on the second day of the final week of testing....

Norris fastest as second week of testing in Barcelona begins James Cowen Lando Norris kicked off the opening day of the second week of testing with the fastest time in Barcelona....

Bottas hasn't "achieved anything" during F1 career James Cowen Mercedes Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas feels that he hasn’t "achieved anything in Formula 1" ahead of the 2019 season....

Marko: Red Bull can win races in 2019 James Cowen Red Bull’s Motorsport Advisor Dr Helmut Marko has said he is ‘optimistic’ that his team can win races in 2019....

Gasly encouraged by Honda engine after first test James Cowen Pierre Gasly has praised Honda after completing an issue free test in Barcelona....