Sebastian Vettel was the victor in the 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix &nbsp;&nbsp; Credit: Getty Images

F1: 2019 Bahrain Grand Prix Preview

Jaquob Crooke

The second round of the 2019 Formula One season sees teams race under the artificial lights of Sakhir International Circuit for the Bahrain Grand...

The teams setting up their garages for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2019 (Photo credit: Vince Caligiuri, Getty Images)

F1: 2019 Australian Grand Prix Preview

Matthew Watkinson

Lights-out is fast approaching in Melbourne, and the world of motorsport readies itself for another year of twists and turns ahead of the 2019 Formula 1 season. ...

The WRC heads to the eye-catching Mexican mountains

WRC Preview: Rally Mexico

Jaquob Crooke

Ott Tanak leads the way as the World Rally Championship heads to North America for the 15th edition of Rally Mexico  ...

