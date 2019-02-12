The two-time Indian Wells champion and the Brit were among the winners on the first day of main draw play....
The two-time Indian Wells champion and the Brit were among the winners on the first day of main draw play....
The Swiss legend became just the second player to win at least 100 career titles, avenging his loss to the young Greek in the final....
The Swiss capped a remarkable week in which she defeated four Top 10 players to claim her third career title....
The tournament crowned two first-time champions as a terrific week of tennis came to an end on Long Island....
The American had a breakthrough week on Long Island thanks to clutch play in the later stages of matches and his big serve....
The Canadian had the best week of his three-year career despite coming up a couple of points short in the championship match. ...
Recap from day six of the ATP New York Open. ...
The Canadian is into the last four of an ATP Tour event for the first time while three Americans power their way into the semifinals....
Two more Americans advanced to the last eight, but a huge upset in singles and doubles shook up the draws....
The 29-year old notched by far the biggest win of his career as he advanced to the quarterfinals on Long Island....
The American snapped a six-match losing streak with his win over the Aussie in Long Island. ...
A poor day for the Americans saw the conclusion of the first round and the beginning of the second round on Long Island....
The 21-year old rallied from a set down to knock out the Frenchman and advance to the second round....
The US participants were perfect on the day as the first round on Long Island got fully underway....
The eighth seeded american and local hope lost on a day when a number of matches went down to the wire....
The 17-year old played in his home tournament to begin his ATP World Tour level career....
Six of the eight seeds were victorious as Americans split their matches in the opening round of qualifying on Long Island. ...
The second edition of the Long Island-based event takes place at the Nassau Coliseum with a heavy American presence....
The South African will be unable to defend his title in Long Island after the injury he picked up at the Australian Open left him at less than 10...