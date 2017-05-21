The Australian has extended his stay at Twickenham by an extra two years until August 2021....
Twelve tries scored as visitors destroy Australian defensive line, before a second-half fightback restores pride at the ANZ Stadium....
John Bentley talks about his time on the 1997 British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa and the price that came with the recognition of being a Lion....
Owen Farrell kicked a late decisive penalty, as the tourists took advantage of Sonny Bill Williams' sending off, in the second test at the W...
Seven tries were shared as the Hurricanes came from fourteen points down in the last 15 minutes, as the Lions were forced to settle for a 31-31 draw in a pulsating encounter...
The All Blacks have gone 1-0 up in their series with the British and Irish Lions following a 30-15 victory at Eden Park in Auckland...
The Munster back-row man is preferred to both Sam Warburton and Maro Itoje who are left on the bench, as Warren Gatland names his starting XV for the opening test versus the...
Two tries from Jack Nowell helped Warren Gatland's men thump the Chiefs in their final tour game before Saturday's opening test, at the...
20 points from the boot of Leigh Halfpenny and two tries see Warren Gatland's men cruise in Rotorua, just a week out from the opening test v...
Denny Solomona crossed for a sensational try in the final moments as England came from behind to defeat Argentina 38-34 in San Juan...
Scotland came from behind to defeat England 12-7 in the London Sevens final at Twickenham...
Scotland came from 21-0 down to defeat New Zealand, while England scored in the dying moments to down series champions South Africa...
In the highly anticipated week 12 clash, the Crusaders continued their unbeaten start to the season after downing the Hurricanes in Christchurch...
Alex Goode's late try confirmed a win for Saracens in the Champions Cup final against Clermont...
It was another strong week for the New Zealand Super Rugby franchises who won all of their games, while the Australians each lost once more...
The Crusaders continue to set the pace atop the Super Rugby standings following their ninth consecutive win...
The four Kiwi sides all claimed week nine victories, but it wasn't as good a story for the Australian franchises, with all four teams failing to register a...
Rugby League convert Denny Solomona is among the uncapped players to be selected by Eddie Jones...
Sam Warburton will skipper the British and Irish Lions on their tour to New Zealand this Summer...