Real Madrid CF

Fabinho spoke to the official Liverpool FC magazine to talk about improvement, and his style of play....

Real Madrid faces former manager Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla in an attempt to redeem their mid-week loss to Paris Saint-Germain....

Zinedine Zidane's side made it two-in-two in La Liga thanks to Karim Benzema's winner....

The first Derbi Madrileño of the season comes at an interesting time for both clubs in this top of the table clash...

An underwhelming goalless draw forced the Madrid giants to split the points on Saturday....

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid: Old Foes clash in Group A Champions League thriller Uttiyo Sarkar PSG seeks revenge as they host Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night...

Eden Hazard has his say on Chelsea fans Nathaniel Kay The former Blue spoke out about those who adored him endlessly....

Real Madrid 3-2 Levante: Real hold on to win despite late Levante rally Kieran Quaile Real Madrid avoids late scare to hold out for three points at the Santiago Bernabeu...

Report: De Gea close to new Man United contract but still considering options Nathan Egerton United have almost finalised the details on a new contract for De Gea, but he has also been linked with Juventus. ...

Is it time for Paris Saint Germain and Neymar to part ways? Jerry Mancini After a disappointing 2018-2019 campaign for Paris Saint Germain, is it now time to consider selling Neymar?...

La Liga Round-Up - Jornada 3 Campbell Finlayson A look back at the best action from week three in Spain's top division...

Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid: Los Blancos held in thriller as Gareth Bale scores and gets sent off Uttiyo Sarkar Real Madrid dropped points for the second consecutive week in La Liga after being held to a thrilling draw by Villarreal...

Chelsea draw Semi-Finalists Ajax in Group H Jake Stokes The Blues’ return the Champions League football beckons as they land a place in Group H among the likes of Ajax....

La Liga Round Up - Jornada 2 Campbell Finlayson The second weekend of La Liga action was full of surprises and comebacks as the Spanish top flight continued to excite...

‘It is not a good situation’: Pochettino speaks out on Eriksen saga ahead of the European transfer deadline Adam Thomason Mauricio Pochettino has spoken about the awkward position both the player and the club are in surrounding the future of Christian Eriksen....

Christian Eriksen will only leave Spurs for one of three clubs Shania Bedi The Spurs midfielder could leave the club before the transfer window closes on September 2. ...