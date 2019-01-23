Joe Root found his best form as England dominated the third day and got themselves into a commanding position in the third test. ...

An early declaration allowed England's bowlers to give England a consolation victory in this final test of the series. ...

Middlesex confirmed the signing of AB De Villiers for an initial seven matches ahead of this season's Vitality Blast. ...

England produced four contrasting performances to draw 2-2 with the West Indies in the recent ODI series....

Durham's opener to the first class season was a successful one as they beat Durham MCCU by 296 runs....

2019 Cricket World Cup: January ODI Update Tom Hiscott With a 50-over World Cup on the horizon, the ten qualified nations are readying themselves for a crack at international glory....

Analysis: West Indies are showing England how to play Test cricket Chris Lincoln The tourists are in danger of losing the second Test of the three-match Series....

West Indies vs England - First Test, Day Two: Tourists blown away by Windies' pace before late revival Chris Lincoln England recorded a total of 77 for the lowest score in Kensington Oval history but took several key wickets at the end of the day....

England's big year needs to start with a win Tom Simmonds England have big hopes for 2019, but an away tour of the West Indies will be no easy start....

West Indies vs England Preview: Prepare for entertainment in Barbados Chris Lincoln The first Test begins on Wednesday at the Kensington Oval with England heavy favourites. ...

Big Bash Preview 2018/19: Sydney Thunder Jack Groom All you need to know about the Thunder as we look ahead to BBL 08....

Big Bash Preview 2018/19: Sydney Sixers Jack Groom All you need to know about the Sixers as we look ahead to BBL 08....

Big Bash Preview 2018/19: Perth Scorchers Jack Groom All you need to know about the Scorchers ahead of BBL 08....

Big Bash Preview 2018/19: Melbourne Stars Tom Simmonds All you need to know about the Stars for BBL 08...

Big Bash Preview 2018/19: Melbourne Renegades Jack Groom All you need to know about the Renegades ahead of BBL 08....