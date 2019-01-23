Durham's opener to the first class season was a successful one as they beat Durham MCCU by 296 runs....
England produced four contrasting performances to draw 2-2 with the West Indies in the recent ODI series....
Middlesex confirmed the signing of AB De Villiers for an initial seven matches ahead of this season's Vitality Blast. ...
An early declaration allowed England's bowlers to give England a consolation victory in this final test of the series. ...
Joe Root found his best form as England dominated the third day and got themselves into a commanding position in the third test. ...
With a 50-over World Cup on the horizon, the ten qualified nations are readying themselves for a crack at international glory....
England were destroyed in the first two of the three scheduled Tests....
The tourists are in danger of losing the second Test of the three-match Series....
Ali and Bairstow both score 50 but England all out for 187 in Antigua. ...
England recorded a total of 77 for the lowest score in Kensington Oval history but took several key wickets at the end of the day....
James Anderson finished the day with figures of 4-33 as the hosts stumbled to 264-8. ...
England have big hopes for 2019, but an away tour of the West Indies will be no easy start....
The first Test begins on Wednesday at the Kensington Oval with England heavy favourites. ...
All you need to know about the Thunder as we look ahead to BBL 08....
All you need to know about the Sixers as we look ahead to BBL 08....
All you need to know about the Scorchers ahead of BBL 08....
All you need to know about the Stars for BBL 08...
All you need to know about the Renegades ahead of BBL 08....
All you need to know about the Hurricanes for BBL 08...