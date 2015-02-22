Sri Lanka Sneak Past Afghanistan

Sri Lanka 236 for 6 (Jayawardene 100, Perera 47*, Hamid 3-45) beat Afghanistan 232 (Stanikzai 54) by four wickets

Sri Lanka scraped to victory against an Afghanistan side in the tightest game of the tournament.

Afghanistan threw away wickets at key times when the Sri Lankans were under pressure in the field and reduced the Sri Lankans to 18-3 after six overs.

In the two matches on display on Sunday, India stormed to an emphatic one-sided victory against South Africa whilst the less-competitive associate nation Afghanistan pushed full-member, and former associate, Sri Lanka to the brink of defeat.

Before the tournament had started, ICC CEO Dave Richardson confirmed the ICC’s own ‘Strategic Direction’ that the long-term aim of the World Cup was to be “A bigger, better, global game targeting more players, more fans, more competitive teams.”

The 2019 event will be reduced to ten teams from the current 14-team format meaning the chances of associate nations competing in the event are minimal.

Unfortunately for Richardson and the ICC, the associates are proving the highlight of the current World Cup.

The average winning margin between full member nations in games against each other is 104.5 runs, eight wickets, or 37.4 overs. Hardly competitive.

However, compare that to games involving the associates or teams viewed as ‘less competitive’ such as Zimbabwe.

The UAE pushed Zimbabwe to their limits and only lost by three wickets/12 balls. Bangladesh comfortably beat Afghanistan but only thanks to one big partnership. Zimbabwe gave South Africa a scare before succumbing by 62 runs. New Zealand took seven wickets to chase a comfortable total against Scotland. Ireland chased 304 to beat the West Indies and Afghanistan were in control for much of the game - Sri Lanka.

If you were removing less competitive teams from the tournament thus far, it would be some of the full members that would be removed.

Afghanistan’s innings was built around an encouraging 80-run, third-wicket partnership between Asghar Stanikzai and Samiullah Shenwari that included intelligent manipulation of the field that has on occasion, been missing from Afghan performances.

In their short international performances on the world stage, Afghan batsman have had a penchant for hitting the ball in the air more often than necessary.

Afghanistan were looking comfortable at 128-2 with Stanikzai having reached fifty before throwing his wicket away lofting to the fielder at cow-corner with the Sri Lankans under pressure.

Afghanistan were 157-3 and 169-4 with still twenty overs left before Shenwari slapped the ball to mid-off for 54 and Mohammad Nabi was bowled for 21 attempting a heave over the leg-side respectively.

Due to some late hitting from Mirwais Ashraf who hit 28 and generous bowling from Sri Lanka who conceded 23 extra, Afghanistan managed to post a competitive 232 yet they know they could have had more.

The score seemed enough, however when Sri Lanka lost three wickets in the first six overs of the contest.

Dawlat Zadran removed Lahiru Thirimanne first-ball with the perfect delivery to a left-hander that trapped Thirimanne in front of off-stump.

In the next over, Shapoor Zadran steamed in from the boundary and had Tillakaratne Dilshan caught behind off a rising delivery outside off-stump first-ball. This was only the second time in the history of ODI’s that both opening batsman were dismissed

Kumar Sangakkara came in second ball of the innings and survived two run-out attempts. The first of which seemed easier for Najibullah Zadran to hit than miss. However the iconic left-hander survived until the 6th over when Hamid Hassan, who became the quickest associate and sixth quickest bowler of all time to reach 50 ODI wickets, caught Sangakkara on the crease from around the wicket. The ball snuck between bat and pad to set alight the zing bails and send Hassan into a frenzied cartwheel.

However, as is often the case, Mahela Jayawardene steadied the Sri Lankan ship with a classy hundred. Jayawardene was supported by captain Angelo Matthews who compiled 44 in a 126 run partnership before Matthews was run out by opposing captain Nabi who fired in a direct-hit from close-range.

In the very next over, Jayawardene was removed for exactly 100 as he guided a back-of-a-length delivery down to deep-third man to send Afghanistan right back into the contest with the Sri Lankans still needing 55 off 52 deliveries.

However, Thisara Perera took the game away from the Afghans with a 26-ball 47 that took the game away from the Afghans once and for all.

Jaywardene summed up the Sri Lankans mood when he picked up his man-of-the-match award.

“It’s a relief.”