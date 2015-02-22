Shikhar Dhawan leads India to South African rout

India 307 for 7 (Dhawan 137, Rahane 79) beat South Africa 177 (Du Plessis 55, Ashwin 3-41) by 130 runs

In front of the largest crowd of the World Cup, India served notice of their ability to retain the World Cup trophy by dismantling one of the pre-tournament favourites South Africa.

India posted a 307 off the back of Shikhar Dhawan’s 137 and Ajinkya Rahane’s excellent 79 whilst only Faf du Plessis looked comfortable for South Africa with 55.

South Africa felt the pressure of the high-run chase early on when Quinton de Kock attempted to manufacture a driving length from Mohammed Shami but could only loft the ball to mid-off to find Virat Kohli.

Hashim Amla was next to go, for 22, as he top-edged a hook from a Mohit Sharma short-ball. Amla was attempting to revert the pressure placed on the South Africans by excellent Indian bowling.

Throughout their time in Australia, the Indian bowling line-up was much-maligned. However, in their first game against Pakistan and here against South Africa in front of more than 88,000 fans, they produced long spells of pressure that the South Africans couldn’t escape from.

The South Africans rebuilt through du Plessis and de Villiers to reach 108-2 just after the 20 over mark before de Villiers lost his wicket attempting to push for a second before but was caught short of his ground by a Mohit Sharma throw.

The game was not lost, however as Duminy and David Miller were still to bat on the back of a world-record partnership in their previous game against Zimbabwe.

Attempting to dispel a chokers tag, South Africa needed to show fight to claw their way back into the game at 133-3.

44 runs later, the game was over. Du Plessis holed out to mid-off for 55, Duminy was caught at slip attempting a reverse sweep for just seven and Miller was inexplicably run out for 22 to remove any chance of a South African win.

All that was left was for India to complete the formalities with Ravichandran Ashwin taking three wickets to wrap up a comfortable win.

Despite the excellent bowling, the pressure of the run-rate that led to many South African batsman’s demise was due to a batting innings based around three scores.

Shikhar Dhawan’s 137 was the main contribution of the innings and South Africa had the chance to end his innings on 53 when Amla dropped a difficult chance in an ultimately poor South African fielding innings.

Dhawan had been struggling for form since arriving in Australia but this innings was Dhawan at his electric best.

He was ably supported in a 127 run partnership by Virat Kohli, who contributed a fine 46, taking on a supporting role as Dhawan punished the South African bowling. When Kohli pulled a long-hop from Imran Tahir to du Plessis at mid-wicket, Ajinkya Rahane was brought to the crease.

Rahane immediately upped the tempo and added 125 in just 16.3 overs. Rahane hit seven fours and three sixes in a 60-ball 79 before being trapped LBW by Dale Steyn. It was too late to deny India a total they were confident in defending.

Once again in a major tournament, question-marks surround South Africa’s ability to chase large total. India, however, are beginning to once again look like World Champions.