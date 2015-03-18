"No chance of KP recall": Whitaker

Kevin Pietersen is "not part of England's plans" moving forward according to national selector James Whitaker.

Rumours broke early on Wednesday that Pietersen would be signing for Surrey to play County Championship fixtures this season in an attempt to force his way back into the England side.

Speaking to BBC's Test Match Special, Pietersen said he "would love to get some county runs. If I can do anything that can help me get back into it for England then it's something I want to do. I love playing for England."

However, Whitaker appears to have put a halt to Pietersen's ambitions. Instead, the focus is on continuing to develop the Test side that has been together over the past year.

"We've been developing our team for a year in Test match cricket. We've had some good conversations about what happened after the end of Australia.

We've produced some good middle-order players with Gary Ballance, Joe Root and Ian Bell continuing to perform well, so we are happy with where we are in the middle order."

Whitaker, speaking as he announced England's touring squad to face West Indies, has distanced himself from comments made by Colin Graves that appeared to have given Pietersen a chance of a recall.

"We haven't had discussions at all about Kevin." Whitaker told the BBC.

I know Colin very well, he is entitled to his opinion, but Kevin isn't part of our plans."