Cricketer dies in fielding collision

Indian cricketer Ankit Keshri has died after colliding with a team-mate as they both attempted to take a catch in a club match in Kolkata on Friday.

20-year-old Keshri was on the field as a substitute fielder when the incident happened.

He reportedly regained consciousness after the collision, but later suffered a cardiac arrest in hospital and died on Monday.

Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar, the highest runscorer in test and one-day international history, tweeted: "Saddened by the demise of Ankit Keshri. A promising career aborted by an unfortunate incident on field. May God give strength to Ankit's family and friends to cope with this loss #RIP."

Since the death of Keshri there have been allegations of "medical negligence".

This is the not the only recent time a cricketer has died playing the game, Australian batsman Phil Hughes died after being struck in the head by a bouncer back in November.