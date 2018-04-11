2018 Cricket Season Preview: Surrey CCC

In the first of our county-by-county fan previews of this year's cricket action, we hear the views of Surrey fan Ray Armfield on how he feels his team will fare this year.

2017 Season

County Championship: Third - Division One

Royal London One-Day Cup: Runners-Up

Natwest T20 Blast: Quarter Finals

INS: Gus Atkinson, Aaron Finch (T20 Only), Morne Morkel and Will Jacks

OUTS: Ravi Rampaul, Kumar Sangakkara

​Q&A

What are your hopes for the County Championship, the Royal London One-Day Cup and Vitality T20 Blast this year?

In the County Championship - possibly pessimistic, but to avoid relegation. Without Mark Stoneman (England) and Jason Roy (IPL/England ODI/T20) commitments plus the retirement of Kumar Sangakkara Surrey look light on runs. A gun overseas batsman to replace the injured Mitchell Marsh is a must. I’d expect us to be competitive in both of the white ball formats though.

What are your thoughts on the capture of Morne Morkel to your ranks?

Morkel is an excellent capture. We've needed a strike bowler and Morne looks the part. Hopefully, Tom and Sam Curran can learn from him too.

Are you confident in Rory Burns as your new captain?

Burns is growing into captaincy and it didn't seem to affect his run churn last year, when he had to step in. There are seasoned professionals like Gareth Batty and Rikki Clarke on hand when he needs guidance.

Who is your tip for up-and-coming youngster of the season?

There are quite a few young prospects at The Oval. Ollie Pope could be one to watch, and as well as scoring unorthodox runs in the short formats he can play proper shots in the red-ball version too. His wicket-keeping is a bonus to call on also.

We would like to thank Ray for taking the time to answer these questions. He can be found on Twitter @KentWomble.